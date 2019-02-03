Five notable performances in the last week of area high school sports and five events to watch for over the next seven days.

Top performances

Josey Rinehart, Evansville girls basketball—The sophomore scored 12 of her game-high 19 points during the Blue Devils 18-0 run to start the second half at Whitewater on Friday. Evansville went on to win 59-35.

Kiarra Moe, Brodhead girls basketball—Moe has returned to form after missing several games due to injury. She had 20 points in Friday’s victory over Edgerton. She had 57 points in her past three games heading into Saturday’s date with McFarland.

Craig’s repeat champions, wrestling—Mayson MacLennan (126 pounds) and Keeanu Benton (285) successfully defended their individual titles at Saturday’s Big Eight Conference tournament. The Cougars also defended their team title.

Daniel Stilling, Elkhorn wrestling—The senior defeated Burlington’s Ben Kumprey by 11-6 decision in the 132-pound title match at Saturday’s Southern Lakes Conference tournament. Stilling became Elkhorn’s first four-time conference champion since 1982.

Alyssa Knauf, Rock County Fury girls hockey—The Albany High sophomore scored four goals Saturday in the Fury’s 6-1 win over Viroqua. Her fourth goal was the 25th of her prep career. Knauf and her sister, Haley, each have 31 points this season to lead the area’s girls hockey co-op.

What to watch for

Regional wrestling tournaments, Saturday—The road to the Kohl Center begins for high school wrestlers Saturday. Area Division 1 athletes wrestle at Wilmot, while D2 competitions are at Evansville and East Troy.

Boys swim sectionals, Saturday—Likewise, area swimmers hoping to compete at UW’s Natatorium will need to advance through Saturday’s sectional competitions. Area Division 1 athletes compete at Middleton on Saturday, while Baraboo and Whitefish Bay host D2 meets.

Busy Bluebirds—Janesville’s co-op boys high school hockey team is slated to play three games in four days this week. The Bluebirds host Cedarburg in a nonconference game Tuesday night, play at Sun Prairie in Big Eight action Thursday and turn around to host Middleton in a league make-up game Friday at 4 p.m. ahead of a 7 p.m. Rock County Fury game at the Janesville Ice Arena.

Craig’s chance to play spoiler—Both the Janesville Craig boys and girls hoops teams are on the outside of the Big Eight’s top five and looking in, but they have a chance to play a role in the conference races this week if they can pull off upsets. The boys play at Madison East on Thursday and host Middleton on Saturday. The girls host La Follette on Wednesday and Middleton on Friday.

East Troy at Evansville, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—This game is essentially for second place in the Rock Valley.