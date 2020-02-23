Five notable performances by area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch for over the next seven days.
Notable performances
- Danny Bush, Hunter Johnson, Lucas Koepke and Willy Pinnow, Elkhorn boys swim--The seniors capped impressive careers in the pool for the Elks by winning a Division 2 state title Friday night. The four teamed up to win the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:16.16, beating Edgewood's team by nearly a second. Elkhorn finished third in the D2 team standings for a second consecutive year.
- Grant DuMez, Badger boys basketball--The senior is averaging just under 19 points per game this season, a number the skyrocketed this week when he scored 81 points in two games combined. He scored 31 in a loss at Waterford on Tuesday and then piled up a whopping 50 in Friday's loss to Wilmot.
- Kacie Carollo, Whitewater girls basketball--The Whippets won seven of their last eight games to finish tied for third in the Rock Valley Conference. Carollo has been a nearly automatic 20-point scorer since late January. She had 25 points in a nonconference win over Fort Atkinson on Tuesday and 22 in a loss to Clinton on Thursday.
- Sam Burdette, Milton boys basketball--The Red Hawks have won three straight games, and the junior Burdette and his long-range abilities have certainly played a role. Burdette buried nine 3-pointers on his way to 32 points as Milton beat Watertown 76-70 on Tuesday night. He had a couple more 3s and 10 points in Friday's 59-52 win over Edgewood.
- Drew Ries, Beloit Turner wrestling--Ries needed 47 seconds to win the championship bout at the Division 2 Evansville/Albany wrestling regional last Saturday. He kept his undefeated record intact heading into sectionals, where he took aim at earning his first trip to the state meet.
What To Watch For
- WIAA state individual wrestling tournament, Thursday-Saturday, at Kohl Center, Madison--The area is always well-represented during the three-day tournament in Madison. The first two rounds in Division 1 are Thursday afternoon. The semifinals in all divisions are Friday night, and Saturday's championship bouts begin after the 5:30 p.m. "March of Champions."
- Fury's bid for state--The Rock County Fury, the area's girls co-op hockey team, will attempt to win a pair of sectional games and reach state for the second time in program history (2016 was the other). The top-seeded Fury host fourth-seeded University School of Milwaukee at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Janesville Ice Arena. If they win, the sectional final is at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Fond du Lac.
- Girls basketball regionals, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday--The WIAA girls basketball tournament begins this week, with regional quarterfinals Tuesday. Janesville Craig hosts Racine Horlick and Parker travels to Waunakee in Division 1 regional semifinals Friday, which regional finals taking place Saturday night.
- Elkhorn at Union Grove, boys basketball, 7 p.m., Thursday--The Elks will attempt to hang on to at least a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title. They enter the week tied with Westosha at 11-2 in league play. Westosha plays at Wilmot on Thursday.
- Gymnastics sectionals, Friday--Burlington (Division 1) and Elkhorn (Division 2) are the hosts for area gymnastics sectionals as competitors look to advance to the state meet.