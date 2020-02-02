Five notable performances by area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch for over the next seven days.
Notable Performances
Angelo Rizzo, Janesville Craig boys basketball—The Cougars junior was instrumental in helping them pick up the tempo and beat crosstown rival Janesville Parker, 71-60, on Thursday. Rizzo went 10 of 15 from the field on his way to a game-high 26 points.
Jordan Johnson, Elkhorn boys basketball—The leading scorer in the Southern Lakes Conference helped the Elks move into a tie for first place in the league this week. Johnson had 33 points in a 65-45 road win over previous SLC unbeaten Westosha on Tuesday. He had 35 Friday night in cruising past Waterford.
Jake Schaffner, Janesville Bluebirds hockey—The Janesville Craig freshman scored both goals in a 2-1 victory over West Bend on Tuesday night. Schaffner’s breakaway goal late in overtime gave the city’s boys co-op team a much-needed nonconference win.
Rylee Crull, Delavan-Darien girls basketball—The Comets freshman posted the second-most points of her career (18) when Delavan-Darien stunned first-place Union Grove on Tuesday night. Crull was 5 of 11 from the field and 8 of 12 from the free-throw line. She also had 16 points Thursday in a loss at Lake Geneva Badger.
Mitchell Masters, Milton boys hockey—Masters piled up 11 points in one game Thursday night. Masters had a hand in 11 of the Red Hawks’ 15 goals in a 15-2 victory over Kenosha. He scored five goals and assisted on six.
What To Watch For
Conference wrestling tournaments, Saturday—Janesville Craig will look to back up its dual meet title when the Big Eight Conference tournament takes place Saturday at Janesville Parker. Elsewhere, other hosts are Watertown (Badger Conference), Badger (Southern Lakes), Whitewater (Rock Valley) and Horicon (Trailways).
Conference boys swim meets, Saturday—Likewise, the boys swim teams begin their postseason runs. Elkhorn is the likely favorite in the Southern Lakes, which takes place at Whitewater. Other area hosts are Middleton (Big Eight) and Monona Grove (Badger South).
Road tests for Craig girls—The Craig girls basketball team bounced back from a home loss to Verona with a road win at Sun Prairie on Friday. Now the Cougars are in third place in the Big Eight and travel to Madison La Follette (Thursday) and East (Saturday).
Evansville at East Troy, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Tuesday—The Blue Devils took the state-ranked Trojans—who have not lost in Rock Valley play—to overtime the first time these teams met.
Brodhead at Evansville, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—If anyone is going to catch the Blue Devils in the Rock Valley race, Brodhead is likely going to need to win this game.