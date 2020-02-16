Five notable performances by area high school athletes this past week and five events to watch for over the next seven days.
Notable Performances
- Olivia Cronin, Rock County Fury girls hockey--The area's girls co-op high school hockey team finished off a sort of revenge tour recently. After losing their first meetings this year against Badger Conference rivals Metro Lynx (Middleton) and Cap City Cougars (Sun Prairie), the Fury won both rematches. Cronin stopped all 38 shots sent her way Thursday to lead Rock County to a 1-0 win at Cap City.
- Ashlyn Welch, Badger girls basketball--Welch sparked the Badgers' critical comeback victory at Waterford on Thursday. She scored 15 of her game-high 16 points in the second half, where Badger rallied from a two-point deficit to win 47-43. On Monday, Welch also had 14 points when the Badgers scored a season-high 91 points in a win over Racine Horlick. The team has won eight straight games.
- Camden Staver and Austin Scofield, Evansville/Albany wrestling--Staver and Scofield were the Blue Devils' two individual champions when they won the Rock Valley Conference tournament last Saturday. Staver won at 113 pounds and Scofield at 126 as Evansville/Albany won at least a share of the conference title for the ninth consecutive season.
- Mayson MacLennan, Juan Armas, Joey Coulter, Joey Bellomo, Marshall Getchell and Brady Schenk, Craig wrestling--The Cougars matched their school-record mark with six Big Eight Conference individual champs last weekend. They scored 311 points to cruise to the team title.
- Paige Banks, Evansville girls basketball--The senior helped the Blue Devils clinch the Rock Valley Conference title this week for the first time since 2007. Banks had 24 points in a 47-33 victory over Edgerton on Tuesday and 15 in a victory over Jefferson on Friday that clinched the title outright.
What To Watch For
- Team sectional wrestling, Tuesday night--The champions of Saturday's regionals will take part in team sectionals Tuesday night. Janesville Craig hosts the D1 sectional at 7 p.m. Lodi hosts the D2 sectional, with semifinals at 6 p.m. and the final to follow. The winners advance to team state March 6-7 at the UW Field House in Madison.
- Individual sectional wrestling, Saturday--While teams will look to punch their ticket to state early in the week, individuals will attempt to qualify for the state tournament at the Kohl Center by advancing through sectionals Saturday. The top two sectional finishers advance in D1, with our area teams competing in Oconomowoc. The top three finishers advance in D2 (Evansville) and D3 (Dodgeland).
- WIAA boys state swim meet, Friday and Saturday, UW Natatorium, Madison--Elkhorn tied for third at the Division 2 state meet last year, and its talented senior class closes out its career Friday night. The Division 1 meet is Saturday afternoon.
- Bluebirds tournament begins--The Janesville Bluebirds typically seem to save their best hockey for tournament time. Can they spring an upset or two this year? If so, they'll have to do it on the road. As the No. 9 seed, they play at Brookfield East on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to take on top-seeded Arrowhead on Friday.
- Badger attempts to close out SLC title--The Badgers girls basketball team hosts Westosha on Tuesday and Wilmot on Thursday. The Badgers enter the week tied with Union Grove for first place.