Five notable performances from area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch for in the next seven days.
Top Performances
- Macie Todd, Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball--Todd helped the Badgers get to 8-3 in Southern Lakes Conference play and in a three-way tie with Waterford and Union Grove for first place. Todd scored 15 points in a 57-34 victory over Union Grove on Tuesday, and she had 20 points in a 60-54 victory over Elkhorn on Friday.
- Angelo Rizzo and Caleb Scoville, Craig boys basketball--The dynamic duo continues to pour in the points for the Cougars. Scoville, a senior, led the way with 24 points and Rizzo had 21 in a triple-overtime victory at Mount Horeb on Tuesday. Rizzo, a junior, had 29 and Scoville 22 when the Cougars upset state-ranked Sun Prairie on Friday night.
- Sara Loerke, Rock County Fury girls hockey--Loerke, a sophomore defender from Beloit Memorial, scored twice in the area co-op's 3-2 victory over the Middleton Metro Lynx last Saturday. The win has the Fury at 8-2 in the Badger Conference, tied for second with the Lynx a game behind the Cap City Cougars (Sun Prairie co-op).
- Jordan Majeed, Beloit Turner boys basketball--The senior and reigning Gazette area player of the year went over 1,000 points in his career Friday night. He scored 22 points in a victory over visiting Jefferson. Majeed also had 10 in a game Tuesday, and Turner has won eight consecutive games to get to 13-3 overall.
- Sarah Gregg, Craig girls basketball--The senior guard had made 13 3-pointers in the first 16 games of the season. She had five in the second half of Thursday's 54-50 win at Madison La Follette. Her 15 points were a career high, and she had scored at least nine in four of the last five games entering Saturday night.
What To Watch For
- Regional wrestling, Saturday--The march to the Kohl Center begins for individual wrestlers, and the fields will be set for team sectionals, as well. Beloit Memorial will host the area Division 1 meet, including Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker. Evansville hosts the area D2 meet, and Parkview will host in D3.
- Sectional boys swim, Saturday--The top finisher at each sectional and next 18 fastest (Division 1) and 12 fastest (D2) times around the state advance to Madison. Beloit Memorial hosts the area Division 1 meet, while Baraboo and Whitefish Bay host area teams in Division 2.
- Rock County Fury at Cap City Cougars, girls hockey, 7 p.m., Thursday--As mentioned above, the Fury are just a game out of first place but could forge a tie at the top with a win in Sun Prairie. The Cougars won the first meeting between the teams, 3-0.
- Turner at East Troy, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday--The two hottest teams in the Rock Valley meet in an all-Trojans battle. Turner is a game back of unbeaten East Troy and lost the first meeting, 84-61.
- Janesville Parker at Janesville Craig, gymnastics, 7 p.m., Thursday--Both city teams are fighting to get back to full-strength, health-wise, as they get set for their crosstown rivalry battle.