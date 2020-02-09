JVG_200208_SPCRAIG01
Buy Now

Janesville Craig's Caleb Scoville scores on the layup beneath the basket during their home game against Sun Prairie on Friday, Feb. 7.

 Anthony Wahl

Five notable performances from area high school athletes over the past week and five events to watch for in the next seven days.

Top Performances

  • Macie Todd, Lake Geneva Badger girls basketball--Todd helped the Badgers get to 8-3 in Southern Lakes Conference play and in a three-way tie with Waterford and Union Grove for first place. Todd scored 15 points in a 57-34 victory over Union Grove on Tuesday, and she had 20 points in a 60-54 victory over Elkhorn on Friday.
  • Angelo Rizzo and Caleb Scoville, Craig boys basketball--The dynamic duo continues to pour in the points for the Cougars. Scoville, a senior, led the way with 24 points and Rizzo had 21 in a triple-overtime victory at Mount Horeb on Tuesday. Rizzo, a junior, had 29 and Scoville 22 when the Cougars upset state-ranked Sun Prairie on Friday night.
  • Sara Loerke, Rock County Fury girls hockey--Loerke, a sophomore defender from Beloit Memorial, scored twice in the area co-op's 3-2 victory over the Middleton Metro Lynx last Saturday. The win has the Fury at 8-2 in the Badger Conference, tied for second with the Lynx a game behind the Cap City Cougars (Sun Prairie co-op).
  • Jordan Majeed, Beloit Turner boys basketball--The senior and reigning Gazette area player of the year went over 1,000 points in his career Friday night. He scored 22 points in a victory over visiting Jefferson. Majeed also had 10 in a game Tuesday, and Turner has won eight consecutive games to get to 13-3 overall.
  • Sarah Gregg, Craig girls basketball--The senior guard had made 13 3-pointers in the first 16 games of the season. She had five in the second half of Thursday's 54-50 win at Madison La Follette. Her 15 points were a career high, and she had scored at least nine in four of the last five games entering Saturday night.

What To Watch For

  • Regional wrestling, Saturday--The march to the Kohl Center begins for individual wrestlers, and the fields will be set for team sectionals, as well. Beloit Memorial will host the area Division 1 meet, including Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker. Evansville hosts the area D2 meet, and Parkview will host in D3.
  • Sectional boys swim, Saturday--The top finisher at each sectional and next 18 fastest (Division 1) and 12 fastest (D2) times around the state advance to Madison. Beloit Memorial hosts the area Division 1 meet, while Baraboo and Whitefish Bay host area teams in Division 2.
  • Rock County Fury at Cap City Cougars, girls hockey, 7 p.m., Thursday--As mentioned above, the Fury are just a game out of first place but could forge a tie at the top with a win in Sun Prairie. The Cougars won the first meeting between the teams, 3-0.
  • Turner at East Troy, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday--The two hottest teams in the Rock Valley meet in an all-Trojans battle. Turner is a game back of unbeaten East Troy and lost the first meeting, 84-61.
  • Janesville Parker at Janesville Craig, gymnastics, 7 p.m., Thursday--Both city teams are fighting to get back to full-strength, health-wise, as they get set for their crosstown rivalry battle.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags