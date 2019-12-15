Five notable performances in the past week by area high school athletes and five events to watch for over the next seven days.

Notable Performances

Angelo Rizzo, Janesville Craig boys basketball—The junior guard scored 23 points as the Cougars rolled to a 65-42 Big Eight Conference victory at Janesville Parker on Thursday in the first rivalry meeting this season. Craig entered Saturday with a 3-0 record.

Paige Banks, Evansville girls basketball—The senior and reigning Gazette area player of the year helped the Blue Devils stay unbeaten in Rock Valley play. She had 21 points in a 58-50 home win over McFarland on Tuesday and scored 22 in a victory at Brodhead on Friday.

Tina Shelton, Parker girls basketball—The senior guard scored 25 points as the Vikings picked up their first Big Eight win of the season, 62-55, over Madison La Follette on Friday night.

Lucas Koepke and Willy Pinnow, Elkhorn boys swimming—The Elks kicked off their season by winning the Cougar Relays last Saturday at Janesville Craig. Elkhorn won four of the 12 relay events, and Koepke and Pinnow were each part of three of those four winning teams.

Jordan Johnson, Elkhorn boys basketball—Johnson averaged about six points a game off the bench this season but is the early scoring leader in the Southern Lakes, averaging 22 points through five games. He had 23 in Friday’s three-point win at Waterford.

What To Watch For

East Troy at Turner, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Friday—East Troy is ranked No. 2 in the state, but Evansville gave the Trojans all they could handle Thursday night. The winner becomes the early favorite to win the league title.

Brodhead at Whitewater, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—Both teams enter the week at 3-2 in the Rock Valley, so the loser of this game risks falling three games behind first-place Evansville.

Janesville Craig at Sun Prairie, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Friday—The Cougars and Cardinals both entered Saturday at 2-0 and tied atop the Big Eight standings.

Can Craig girls bounce back?—The Cougars have a chance to head into the holiday break at 6-2 if they can win Big Eight home games against Madison La Follette (Tuesday) and East (Thursday).

Busy week for Bluebirds—The Janesville Bluebirds, the city’s boys co-op hockey team, plays at home Tuesday (Madison Memorial) and Thursday (Kenosha Bradford) and on the road Saturday (Beloit Memorial).