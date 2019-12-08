Five notable recent performances by area high school athletes and five events to keep an eye out for over the next seven days.

Notable performances

Claudia Fieiras, Janesville Craig girls basketball—The junior has picked up where she left off after earning second-team all-Big Eight honors a year ago. She’s averaging more than 18 points per game, including 21 Thursday when the Cougars beat Parker 70-49.

Kiel Wolff, Janesville Craig boys swim—Speaking of city rivalry matchups, Wolff, a junior, was part of four victories Friday as the Cougars edged the Vikings 87-82. Wolff won the 200 IM and 100 butterfly and was part of winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Dai’Vontrelle Strong, Turner boys basketball—The senior forward has helped the Trojans off to a 3-0 start, including Rock Valley home wins over Evansville on Tuesday (19 points) and Edgerton on Friday (14).

Jake Schaffner, Janesville Bluebirds boys hockey—Not a bad first week for the freshman. Schaffner scored twice and had five assists in his first two high school games. He had a hand in all six of the team’s goals Tuesday, scoring one and assisting on five others in a 6-2 win over the Eastside Lakers.

Rock County Fury’s top line—Through four games entering the weekend, Anika Einbeck, Haley Knauf and Alyssa Knauf were off to a fantastic start. They had combined for a whopping 21 goals and 22 assists.

What to watch for

Janesville Craig at Janesville Parker, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—The boys teams get their first rivalry game out of the way. The host Vikings will be looking to end an eight-game losing streak in the crosstown series.

McFarland at Evansville, girls basketball, 7:15 p.m., Tuesday—The Spartans are the reigning Rock Valley champs and are part of a five-team pack tied for second place at 2-1. The Blue Devils are the lone 3-0 team and can solidify their early role as league favorites.

Waterford at Badger, girls basketball, 7 p.m., Tuesday—Similarly, this game will set the tone in the early going of the Southern Lakes Conference race.

Start of gymnastics season—The last of the winter sports starts this week with gymnastics, including an invite at Janesville Craig at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Edgerton at Milton, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Monday—An intriguing nonconference battle between the Tide, who went to sectionals a year ago, and a Red Hawks team that scored 84 points Tuesday.