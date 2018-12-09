Five notable performances from area high school athletes and five events to watch in the coming week:
Top performances
Aaron Leverson, Janesville Craig boys basketball—The senior guard has taken over as the Cougars’ leading scorer in the early stages of the season. He had a game-high 27 points when Craig beat Janesville Parker 68-56 in the first crosstown rivalry matchup of the season last Saturday night.
Maddie Ivey, Elkhorn girls basketball—The junior is averaging 8.7 points and a team-best 7.4 rebounds as the Elks are off to a 6-0 start this season. Ivey had 14 points when the team beat Westosha 54-31 on Thursday.
Zach Wynstra, Clinton wrestling—Wynstra captured the title at 182 pounds at the Tom McGarvie Early Bird Scramble at Watertown last Saturday. Wynstra defeated Middleton’s Elliott Zanon by a 6-2 decision in the final.
Reagan Courier, Big Foot girls basketball—Courier leads the Rock Valley with a 20.5 points-per-game scoring average. She’s scored 23 points or more in three of the past four games, including 26 in a victory at Turner on Thursday in a victory that kept Big Foot a game out of first place.
Jordan Majeed, Beloit Turner boys basketball—Majeed and the Trojans picked up a pair of Rock Valley Conference victories this week. He scored a team-high 19 points as Turner downed Whitewater 71-40 on Tuesday night. Majeed had 13 points when the Trojans knocked off previously unbeaten Evansville on Friday.
What to watch for
Cap City Cougars at Rock County Fury, girls hockey, 7 p.m., Thursday, at Edwards Ice Arena, Beloit—These two teams duked it out last year, splitting their regular-season Badger Conference series. The Cougars got the last laugh, winning a sectional final game, 3-2, to advance to the state tournament.
Waterford at Elkhorn, girls basketball, 5:30 p.m., Friday—This is the opener of a doubleheader at Elkhorn, with the boys game to follow. The Elks and Wolverines are two of the three remaining unbeaten girls teams in the Southern Lakes heading into this week.
Janesville Craig at Madison La Follette, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—The Cougars and Lancers will both enter the week at 3-1 in the Big Eight, so this one will go a long way in keeping the winner right near the top of the standings.
Evansville at McFarland, boys basketball, 7:15 p.m., Thursday—The visiting Blue Devils suffered their first Rock Valley loss on Friday, so both of these teams will be 2-1 to open the week and looking to stay right on the heels of unbeaten East Troy.
Crosstown rivalry meetings, Tuesday and Friday—Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker face off in a couple events this week. On Tuesday, Parker hosts Craig in Big Eight gymnastics. On Friday, the boys swim teams meet in the Parker pool.
