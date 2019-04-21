Five notable performances from area high school athletes over the past week and five events to keep an eye on over the next seven days.

Top performances

Chris Sattler and Lucas Koepke, Elkhorn boys track and field—The Elks hurdlers helped pave the way for the team’s third straight title at the Jim Church Invite in Brodhead on Thursday. Sattler won the 300 hurdles and was second in the 110 behind only his teammate Koepke, who also took third in the 300.

Rhianna Teubert, Brodhead/Juda track and field—Speaking of hurdlers leading their teams at the Jim Church, Teubert won both the 100 and 300 girls hurdles events to help the Cardinals capture the title at their home invite.

Katelyn Palmer and Abby Humphrey, Craig softball—Palmer and Humphrey led the Cougars’ offensive barrage late this week. Between a 10-3 win over Madison West on Thursday and beating Beloit Turner 14-6 on Friday, Palmer went 7-for-9 with four doubles and a triple, while Humphrey went 6-for-6 with two doubles and two triples.

Chelsea Naber and Alexys Luek, Parker softball—There was plenty of offense to go around for Janesville’s softball teams this week. Luek, a sophomore, hit the first two home runs of her career on Monday and Tuesday. And in Thursday’s 4-3 win at Memorial, Naber—a senior who threw a complete game—hit the game-winning solo home run in the top of the seventh inning.

Cole Vance, Big Foot baseball—Who says a courtesy runner can’t make Top Performances? Vance scored a pair of runs Thursday for the Chiefs, including one on a wild pitch in the bottom of the eighth inning that provided Big Foot with a walk-off 8-7 win over Jefferson, which sits in second place in the Rock Valley.

What to watch for

Cougar Relays, 4 p.m., Friday, at Monterey Stadium—Janesville Craig has hosted its relays track and field event for more than 70 years. This year’s event includes Janesville Parker, Clinton, Edgerton, Milton and Milwaukee Washington.

Elkhorn softball’s tough tests—The Elks look like a contender in the Southern Lakes early on but will be tested plenty this week. They’re scheduled to play Westosha on both Tuesday and Friday, while a home game with Burlington—the only league foe to beat Elkhorn thus far—looms Thursday.

Beloit Turner vs. Jefferson, baseball, 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday—The two Rock Valley teams ranked in the most recent Division 2 rankings play a home-and-home, with unbeaten Turner hosting on Tuesday.

Craig soccer home twice—Janesville Craig will begin to learn more about where it stands in the Big Eight Conference girls soccer race this week. The Cougars host Verona on Tuesday and Sun Prairie on Thursday, with both matches starting at 7 p.m.

City rivalry clashes—Parker and Craig square off a couple times this week in Big Eight play. The softball teams’ rematch is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Youth Sports Complex, with the Vikings looking for the season sweep. The boys tennis teams play Wednesday afternoon at Palmer Park.