JANESVILLE
This wasn’t the path Olivia Rebout expected to follow to her final high school gymnastics meet.
Illness. Injury. Illness. None of it major, but much of it poorly timed—and plenty frustrating.
“It was nothing serious. It was just the bad timing of it,” Janesville Craig gymnastics coach Jean Welch said.
“It was definitely hard getting back into everything,” Rebout said.
But that’s exactly what she did—competing in all four events for the first time in a couple of months during last week’s WIAA sectional at Mukwonago on Feb. 24.
What’s more, the senior qualified in the all-around and two individual events for Saturday’s Division 1 state meet in Wisconsin Rapids—her third consecutive trip to state.
“We held her out of everything except (the uneven) bars at the conference meet because an injury and an illness disrupted things,” Welch said.
“But the Monday before the sectional, she told me ‘I’m doing the all-around.’ So we eased her back into it, and it all worked out.”
“Even after I told Coach, I wasn’t sure that I was going to be able to compete in all the events because I wasn’t prepared,” Rebout said. “I spent that whole week trying to get ready to compete.”
In the sectional, Rebout placed first on uneven bars (9.55) and third in vaulting (9.325), making state in both individual events. She also took 12th on balance beam (8.6) and 13th in floor exercise (8.8) for an all-around score of 36.275 points—good for third place and a state berth.
“I even surprised myself,” Rebout said. “I had all the requirements for the skills down, and I think I had the best bars routine I’ve ever done that day.”
“She did great,” Welch said.
“I was really nervous before the meet, but one I got started I thought ‘I can do this,’” Rebout said. “Now I want to use that as motivation to do better (at state) than I ever have before.”
Rebout has qualified for state each of the last two seasons. Last year, she was eighth in all-around (36.325), fourth in vaulting (9.5) and sixth on bars (9.25). In 2020, she was fifth in vaulting (9.35), 13th on bars (8.9), 22nd on beam (8.733) and 16th in all-around (35.483).
Her 9.55 sectional score on the bars ranks second among all the state qualifiers.
When the season began back in November, Rebout missed important practices with an illness. Then, she slammed her head on the mat during a vaulting mishap and said she had to miss “a couple months” with “a couple concussions.” Welch said she got a cold or flu after that, keeping her from relearning her routines in time for conference.
“We only had her on bars (in the conference meet) because that’s been her best event,” Welch said.
With plenty of experience at previous state meets—and brimming with confidence after her huge sectional performance—Rebout is taking a bittersweet yet determined approach to state.
“I’m sad because it’s senior year, but it’ll be fun at the same time,” Rebout said. “And I really want to get up on that podium (with a top-six finish).
Rebout plans to attend UW-Whitewater in the fall but isn’t sure whether she’ll go out for the gymnastics team.
Before all that, though, there’s one more day of performing in her Craig leotard.
“Hopefully she’s peaking at the right time,” Welch said. “It depends on who hits on that day. It’s kind of like any sport in that way. She’s got a good chance to medal, though.”
Division 2—The Division 2 state team and individual competition will take place today, starting at 1 p.m. Elkhorn has qualified as a team, and individual event qualifiers are senior Elizabeth Lockhart in all-around, vaulting and uneven bars, junior Gabby Dixon on uneven bars and balance beam, sophomore Jenna Heindselman in floor exercise and freshman Kate Krauklis in vaulting.