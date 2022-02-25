The Janesville Craig gymnastics team was good Thursday night. And their leader, Olivia Rebout, was great.
Rebout qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet in two events and the all-around during Thursday’s Mukwonago sectional.
And while the Craig girls did not qualify for state as a team, coach Jean Welch said they posted their best score of the season in the sectional.
“Our girls had a good night, getting our season high score. The last meet is the right time to do it,” Welch said.
Rebout won on the uneven parallel bars, finished third in vaulting and took third in all-around. She’ll compete in both events and the all-around in the state individual meet in Wisconsin Rapids on March 5.
“It was her first meet back as an all-around after (an) injury, so a nice comeback for her,” Welch said.
“I was proud of all our girls tonight. They competed well in a tough meet.”
Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said her team also posted best-of-the-season marks in many areas, though no Vikings advanced to state.
“The Lady Vikings brought their best to the gym tonight. We had our highest season score and our best set of bars scores in years,” Jegerlehner said.
Juniors Karlie Zimmermann and Jenna Runaas were Parker’s top all-around finishers. Seniors Amber Schoville and Georgia Seefeld competed for the final time for Parker.
