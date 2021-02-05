Ellie Crowley won two events and the all-around Friday night to lead Verona to a 133.525-122.35 win over Janesville Parker in a gymnastics dual meet.
Parker's Jenna Runaas was third on uneven bars and second in the all-around.
"We had our season-high score," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "
"We're fine-tuning routines, cleaning up skills and getting ready for the end of our season in three weeks."
Parker hosts Sun Prairie on Monday.
VERONA 133.525, PARKER 122.35
Vault--1. Ellie Crowley (V) 8.8; 2. Alyssa Fischer (V) 8.5
Uneven bars--1. Maggie Veak (V) 8.6; 2. Fischer (V) 8.3; 3. Jenna Runaas (P) 7.55
Floor exercise--1. Crowley (V) 9.225; 2. Katie Ryan (V) 8.9
Balance beam--1. Veak (V) 8.6; 2. Crowley (V) 8.525
All-around--1. Crowley (V) 33.65; 2. Runaas (P) 31.975; 3. Karlie Zimmerman (P) 31.075