Verona/Edgewood topped Janesville Parker 127.1-106.45 in a Big Eight Conference gymnastics meet Monday night.

Alyssa Fischer won on uneven bars and was second on vault and floor to pace the Wildcats to the victory.

Haleigh Komprood led the Vikings, finishing fourth in all-around and on floor.

“We had a great meet as a team,” Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. “The routines are cleaner and we are emerging as a young team with potential.”

Parker celebrated Senior Night for Kianna Doerr, Samantha Muenchow, Violet Holbrook and Kyleigh Warner.

Parker competes Saturday in an invite at Madison Memorial.

VERONA/EDGEWOOD 127.1, JANESVILLE PARKER 106.45

All-around—Alyssa Fischer (VE) 32.375, Maggie Veak (VE) 31.95, Hailey Dohnal (VE) 31.575, Haleigh Komprood (P) 28.25

Vault—Veak 8.35, Fischer 8.15, Paulina Rodriguez (VE) 7.9

Uneven bars—Fischer 8.1, Veak 8.1, Noelya Jamie Janaite (VE) 7.3

Floor—Janaite 8.4, Fischer 8.2, Dohnal 8.0

Beam—Dohnal 8.525, Veak 8.15, Fischer 7.925