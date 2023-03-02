For just the third time in program history and the first since 2008, the Janesville Craig gymnastics team qualified for the WIAA state gymnastics team competition to be contested at noon Friday in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Cougars clinched their state tournament berth with a second-place finish in the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional with a team score of 136.425. They were runners-up to defending state champion Franklin/Muskego, which will be trying to repeat that feat Friday afternoon.
“It’s super exciting,” Craig coach Jean Welch said of advancing to state. “We were in a pretty tough sectional, and we’ve never come out of that sectional. It’s a tough sectional to make it out of even as an individual, so to make it as a team is pretty impressive. The kids have been working really hard all year. We really didn’t want to say it out loud, but we knew we had a chance.”
Welch said the fact that all the Craig gymnasts have been competing in the all-around this year has helped them hone their skills. The five who will be competing Friday—freshman Alexis Hanson, sophomore Rya Arreazola, senior Charli DeGarmo, sophomore Hailey Fugate and freshman Kaylea Malovrh—have been improving together in all four disciplines throughout the season, their coach said.
“There’s always one event that you’re better at than others, but they’re good at all the other events,” Welch said. “So each girl that competes has an event that they’re stronger at than others, but that kind of helps everybody and it makes them improve.”
Welch also credits the five girls’ friendship, hard work and selflessness for their success this season.
“They all came up through club together, so they’ve always been close and have competed together,” Welch said. “They’re friends, and it’s a core of really hard-working girls who push each other. They want to do well and they’re not just about themselves. They’re just as happy if one kid does really well as they would be if they did well themselves.”
In addition to Friday’s team competition, Hanson, Arreazola and DeGarmo all qualified for the individual state meet to be held Saturday.
Arreazola will compete on the beam and in the all-around after posting scores of 9.2 and 34.425, respectively, in the sectional meet. Hanson finished with a score of 8.95 on the vault and 35.125 in the all-round at sectionals to qualify in both events Saturday. DeGarmo will compete on the beam after she secured a score of 9.0 at sectionals.
The competition in the Division 1 individual meet Saturday boasts plenty of state meet experience. Three of the four single event champs and the all-around champ from 2022 qualified again in the same event in 2023. They are junior Annika Rufenacht of Verona/Edgewood (all-around, vault), senior Maggie Pokorny of Homestead (uneven bars) and senior Clara Kenney of Hartford (balance beam).
Dunk headed to state again
Hannah Dunk of Milton/Edgerton will also be among state individual competitors after she finished fourth in the floor exercise with a score of 9.1 at the Mukwonago Sectional.
“She’s just a phenomenal athlete and has great work ethic,” Milton/Edgerton coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “She just sets goals and accomplishes them, and that has continued to be successful for her in her career as a gymnast and an athlete overall.”
After qualifying for the individual state tournament as a freshman, Dunk’s sophomore and junior seasons were a struggle because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year as a senior, Dunk was able to compete with a normal schedule and practice her routines.
“For her, it was just a matter of getting back to some of those skills that she had but hadn’t done in a long time,” Farnsworth said. “For gymnastics, it’s not only a physical process but a mental one, too. When you don’t do things for a while and as you get older, they don’t become as easy.
“That’s a learning process, and that’s one thing that Hannah worked through and was able to add some extra difficulty in her floor routine. The way she executed at sectionals secured her her spot.”
After Milton’s winter break and being back into competitive shape, Dunk was able to fine-tune and add new skills to her arsenal heading into sectionals.
“After the winter break and prior to the bigger meets such as conference sectionals, you want to have the mindset of being able to accomplish those new skills in a routine and be successful when it comes down to crunch time and to qualify for state,” Farnsworth said. “That’s one thing that Hannah did, and she had some skills that she was able to (hone).”
Dunk has not only been able to improve her own routines but has brought leadership to her team as a whole with her work ethic and attitude.
“Hannah’s just a great person and obviously she’s a phenomenal athlete that succeeds in the classroom,” Farnsworth said. “Gymnastics is a long season as a winter sport, and she just has that upbeat personality. She’s willing to put forth whatever assignment that coach Carleigh (Felstead) and myself put together for the day or the week and she sets the tone of let’s get it done.”
Two more area gymnasts, Addie Welch and Lauren Milligan of Badger/Burlington, will take part in the individual competition Saturday. Welch qualified in the all-around, and Milligan will join Dunk in the floor exercise field.
Elkhorn competing in Division 2
Craig is not the only Gazette coverage area team that will be part of the state team competition. The Elks finished second in the Division 2 Mount Horeb Sectional to reach the state meet.
Elkhorn sophomore Kaylee Frank and senior Gabby Dixon were first and third in the sectional’s all-around standings, while Dixon won the uneven bars and Frank had the second-best score on that apparatus. Frank was the winner on the vault. Those two, plus freshman Takiyah Bolton, senior Rachel Pena, sophomore Kate Krauklis, junior Jenna Heindselman and freshman Ava Zepezauer will make up Elkhorn’s squad in the team competition at state on Friday.
Frank and Dixon will also be in the Division 2 state all-around competition Saturday and will be joined by Heindselman in the floor exercise.