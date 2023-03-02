For just the third time in program history and the first since 2008, the Janesville Craig gymnastics team qualified for the WIAA state gymnastics team competition to be contested at noon Friday in Wisconsin Rapids.

The Cougars clinched their state tournament berth with a second-place finish in the Division 1 Mukwonago Sectional with a team score of 136.425. They were runners-up to defending state champion Franklin/Muskego, which will be trying to repeat that feat Friday afternoon.

JVG_230303_GYMNASTICS05.jpg
Janesville Craig gymnasts, left to right, Hailey Fugate, Kaylea Malovrh and Rya Arreazola warm up during a recent practice before heading to the WIAA state gymnastics meet to be held Friday and Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
JVG_230303_GYMNASTICS03.jpg
Janesville Craig gymnast Alexis Hanson works on her balance beam routine during a recent practice. The Cougars will compete in the WIAA state gymnastics team meet on Friday, and three gymnasts will be in Saturday’s individual competitions.
JVG_230303_GYMNASTICS06.jpg
Janesville Craig gymnast Charli DeGarmo works on her balance beam routine during a recent practice. She will be competing for the Cougars in the team competition Friday at state and in the individual beam competition on Saturday.
JVG_230303_GYMNASTICS08.jpg
Janesville Craig gymnast Charli DeGarmo rests atop the vault and watches teammate Rya Arreazola work on her balance beam routine during a recent practice.
JVG_230303_GYMNASTICS09.jpg
Milton High School gymnast Hannah Dunk completes a roundoff back full while practicing her floor routine Thursday. Dunk will compete in the floor exercise at the individual state meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday.
