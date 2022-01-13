Sorry, an error occurred.
SUN PRAIRIE
Rya Arreazola’s first-place finish on balance beam led the way Wednesday day for Janesville Craig’s gymnastics team in a Big Eight dual meet against Sun Prairie.
The host Cardinals won the meet 133.65-124.6.
Arreazola won beam with a score of 8.85.
“Rya had a nice meet by winning beam and finishing third in the all-around,” Craig coach Jean Welch said.
“Our girls competed pretty well tonight. We had a good day on beam. We are starting to add some difficulty that will hopefully pay off down the road.”
Craig competes at the Purgolder Invitational at Madison East on Saturday.
SUN PRAIRIE 133.65, CRAIG 124.6
Balance beam—1. Rya Arreazola (C) 8.85; 2. Sofia Clark (SP) 8.3; 3. Charli DeGarmo (C) 8.225
Floor exercise—1. Cassie Siegel (SP) 9.3; 2. Clark (SP) 8.975; 3. Carly Gross (SP) 8.95
Uneven bars—1. Siegel (SP) 9.1; 2. Gross (SP) 8.0; 3. Clark (SP) 7.85
Vault—1. Clark (SP) 8.8; 2. Gross (SP) 8.45; 3. Avery Greenberg (SP) 8.425
All-around—1. Clark (SP) 33.925; 2. Gross (SP) 32.5; 3. Arreazola (C) 31.95
