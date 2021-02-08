Sun Prairie defeated Janesville Parker 129.225-118.9 in a gymnastics match at Parker on Monday night.
Coach Heidi Jegerlehner said the balance beam was the troubled area for here team.
“We need some glue to keep those feet on the beam!,” Jegerlehner said in an e-mail.”We've got less than 2 weeks to take our routines to the next level and remain clean.”
Sophomore Jenna Runaas had some bobbles in her routines but still posted an all-around score of 31.575, which was third best in the meet.
“Her show-stopping beam routine earned a first-place finish on the 4 inch balance beam.” Jegerlehner said.
Parker provided Sun Prairie the chance to honor its two seniors. Dane County regulations have prevented teams from holding home meets.
“Our four seniors gave Sun Prairie's gymnasts a gift,” Jegerlehner said. “It was very touching watching empathy towards them. They haven't been able to host a meet and lost out on their Senior Night.”
SUN PRAIRIE 129,225, PARKER 118.9
Floor—1. Clarissa Knoemschild (SP), 8.875; 2. Martha Guelker (SP), 8.75; 3. Carly Gross (SP), 8.6.
Uneven bars—1. Avery Greenberg (SP), 8.15; 2. Carly Gross (SP), 7.7; 3. Natalia Figuerora (SP), 7.4.
Vault—1. Martha Guelker (SP), 8.6; 2. Natalia Figuerora (SP) 8.3; 3. Gretchen Holmes (SP), 8.15.
Balance beam—1. Jenna Runaas (JP), 8.1; 2. Natalia Figuerora (SP), 8.05; 3. Avery Greenberg (SP), 7.8.
All-around--1. Carly Gross (SP), 32.1; 2. Avery Greenberg (SP), 31.70; 3. Jenna Runaas (JP), 31.575.