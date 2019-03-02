Marlie Lockhart wrapped up her successful campaign by finding the podium three times Saturday at the WIAA state gymnastics meet.

The Elkhorn junior totaled 36.35 points to finish fifth in the Division 2 all-around, joining Allie Phillips, Randi Fuller and Courtney Leece as the only gymnasts from her school to have reached the podium in the all-around at state.

Phillips was the state all-around champion in 2008 and 2011, Fuller finished fourth in 2011 and sixth in 2013 and Leece finished fourth in 2002.

Lockhart's best result came on the balance beam, where she scored 9.4 points to finish third behind River Valley/Barneveld's Lorisa Shatrawka (9.567) and Whitefish Bay's Addie Gallun (9.55).

Lockhart also finished fourth on the uneven bars (8.733) and 10th on the vault (9.133).

Elkhorn sophomore Brianna Taylor scored 9.3 to finish ninth in the floor exercise and finished 17th in the all-around (34.267). Junior A.C. Jorgensen finished 11th on the uneven bars by scoring 9.1, while freshman Megan Yanko was (8.733) tied for 17th in that event.

Gallun, a sophomore, won the floor exercise and uneven bars on her way to the all-around title (37.917), the third won by a Whitefish Bay gymnast in the last four years.

Lake Geneva Badger junior Regan Cassidy scored 8.95 points to take 15th on the Division 1 uneven bars while representing the Burlington co-op.

Marshfield junior Grace Holland won her school's first state individual title, claiming the Division 1 all-around with 37.267 points.

WIAA individual state gymnastics meet

At Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School

Division 2

EVENT WINNERS AND AREA RESULTS

Balance beam--1. Lorisa Shatrawka, River Valley/Barneveld, 9.567; 3. Marlie Lockhart, Elkhorn, 9.4; 18. Brianna Taylor, Elkhorn, 8.3.

Floor--1. Addie Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.517; 9. Taylor, Elkhorn, 9.3.

Uneven bars--1. Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 9.383; 4. Lockhart, Elkhorn, 8.733; 15. Taylor, Elkhorn, 8.2.

Vault--1. Payton Jenks-Recker, Monona Grove, 9.5; 10. Lockhart, Elkhorn, 9.133; 11. A.C. Jorgensen, Elkhorn, 9.1; T17. Megan Yanko, Elkhorn, 8.733.

All-around--1. Gallun, Whitefish Bay, 37.917; 5. Lockhart, Elkhorn, 36.35; 17. Taylor, Elkhorn, 34.267.

Division 1

EVENT WINNERS

Balance beam--1. Alexis Woida, Arrowhead, 9.483.

Floor--1. Emily Perkowski, Hartford, 9.4.

Uneven bars--1. Taylor Raskin, Homestead, 9.417.

Vault--1. Gracie Holland, Marshfield, 9.567.

All-around--1. Holland, Marshfield, 37.267.