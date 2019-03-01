Whitefish Bay breezed to its fourth straight WIAA Division 2 gymnastics team title, with Elkhorn finishing fourth at Wisconsin Rapids.

Whitefish Bay earned 145.2 points, outdistancing runner-up Mount Horeb, which had 141.0833. The West Salem co-op squad finished with 139.4, which just edged the Elks with 139.2333.

The Elks’ best performance came in the floor exercise with a 36.650 total. Sophomore Brianna Taylor led the way with a 9.333. Junior Marlie Lockhart contributed a 9.267, and fellow junior A.C. Jorgensen had a 9.2.

The Franklin co-op squad won the Division 1 team title with 148.2833. Burlington, which includes some Lake Geneva Badger High athletes, came in second with 144.2167.

Burlington posted the top score in the balance beam with a 36.550. Badger athletes sophomore Ava Trent scored 8.833, and junior Regan Cassidy scored 8.75.

The state individual meet will be held today. Lockhart and Taylor will compete in the all-around. Jorgensen and freshman Megan Yanko will be in the vault. Rebecca Wheeler will participate in the uneven bars.

Badger’s Cassidy will also compete individually today in the Division 1 uneven bars.

WIAA state gymnastics meet

At Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln High School

Division 2

TEAM SCORES

Whitefish Bay, 145.2; Mount Horeb, 141.0833; West Salem co-op, 139.4; Elkhorn Area, 139.2333; River Falls, 136.3833; Ashland, 134.3667; Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 133.75; Waupun, 133.1167; Platteville co-op, 126.65; Medford, 93.7667.

Division 1

TEAM SCORES

Franklin co-op, 148.2833; Burlington co-op, 144.2167; Hartford union, 142.25; Arrowhead, 141.6667; Waukesha West co-op, 139.9333; Manitowoc Lincoln, 134.0333; Marshfield, 131.3167; Madison Memorial, 131.3; Middleton, 130.7667.