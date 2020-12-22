Jenna Runaas won three events and the all-around Tuesday night to lead Janesville Parker’s gymnasts.
Sauk Prairie won the nonconference dual meet, 118.575-117.15.
Runaas won vault, balance beam, uneven bars and the all-around.
“She is so clean and precise on each skill, making beautiful routines,” Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said of the sophomore Runaas.
“And as a team, I thought we had great focus on each event, staying head-to-head with the opposing team.”
Parker is now off until Jan. 15.
SAUK PRAIRIE 118.575, PARKER 117.15Vault—Jenna Runaas (P) 8.4; 2. Lexi Hellenbrand (SP) 8.35; 3. Rylee Bierman (P) 8.3
Balance beam—1. Runaas (P) 8.0; 2. Ava Putnam (SP) 7.75; 3. Rylee Jordan (P) 7,.6
Uneven bars—1. Runaas (P) 7.2; 2. Putnam (SP) 6.9; 3. Karlie Zimmerman (P) 6.6
Floor exercise—Sara Nehring (SP) 8,4; 2. Bierman (P) and Putnam (SP) 8.1
All-around—1. Runaas (P) 31.5; 2. Putnam (SP) 30.65; 3. Nehring (SP) 30.25