Jenna Runaas finished second in the all-around to lead Janesville Parker's gymnasts in the 2020-21 season-opening nonconference dual meet Tuesday.
Meghan Hurtgen won three events and the all-around to help Watertown beat Parker 125.95 to 119.475.
Runaas, a sophomore, was second on vault and all-around to pace Parker.
Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said her team did well for the first time out.
"We are starting off the season with great motivation and morale amongst the 14 girls we have on the team," Jegerlehner said. "These student-athletes have the potential to be even stronger with bigger skills.
"We scored two points higher than our season-high in the 2019-20 season."
WATERTOWN 125.95, PARKER 119.475
Vault--1. Meghan Hurtgen (W) 8.3; 2. Jenna Runaas (P) 8.125; 3. Aveline Jacob (W) 8.05
Uneven bars--1. Lauren Marks (W) 7.5; 2. Mikaylah Fessler (W) 7.35; 3. Runaas (P) 7.5
Balance beam--1. Hurtgen (W) 9.25; 2. Karleigh Jacobs (W) 7.6; 3. Rylee Bierman (P) 7.4
Floor exercise--1. Hurtgen (W) 8.9; 2. Jacob (W) 8.375; 3. Jacobs (W) 8.325
All-around--Hurtgen (W) 33.65; 2. Runaas (P) 30.475; 3. Karlie Zimmerman (P) 29.9