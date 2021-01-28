Olivia Rebout won four events and the all-around Thursday to lead Janesville Craig’s gymnastics team.
Jefferson won the nonconference dual meet 112.5-110.55.
“Our girls added some improvements and were able to improve our score quite a bit tonight despite being short-handed on a couple events,” Craig coach Jean Welch said.
“Olivia had a really solid night, as well as a beautiful bar set.”
JEFFERSON 112.5, CRAIG 110.55
Vault—1. Olivia Rebout (C) 9.15; 2. Eden Harstford (Jef) 8.35; 3. Charli DeGarmo (C) 8.15
Uneven bars—1. Rebout (C) 9.25; 2. Harstford (Jef) 7.0; 3. Alex Ostocwicz (Jef) 5.5
Balance beam—1. Rebout (C) 8:05; 2. Harstford (Jef) 7.7; 3. DeGarmo (C) 7.6
Floor exercise—1. Rebout (C) 8.75; 2. Harstford (Jef) 8.35; 3. DeGarmo (C) 7.9
All-around—1. Rebout (C) 35.2; 2. Harstford (Jef) 31.35; 3. Ostopwicz (Jef) 28.05