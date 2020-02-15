Janesville Craig’s Olivia Rebout finished 10th in the all-around competition to lead the Cougars to an eighth-place finish in the Nordy Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday.
Kenosha Combined won the team title with 143.225. Milton/Edgerton finished fifth with 137.175. Burlington/Badger was ninth with 135.275, while the Cougars finished with 130.60.
Rebout finished tied for sixth in the uneven bars with a 9.025 score.
Craig’s Charli DeGarmo finished tied for eighth in the balance beam with a 9.15 score.
Milton/Edgerton’s Caroline Burki finished 12th in the floor exercise.
Milton/Edgerton’s also finished tied for 10th in the all-around with a 35.175 score.
“Our girls had a pretty good day,” Craig coach Jean Welch said in an e-mail. “This is a good meet to see where we stand with some of the teams in our sectional. Lots of really good competition.”
“Olivia medaled on the vault and placed 6th on bars,” Welch said. “Charli had a beautiful beam set, just missing the podium. We added a couple new skills today which will hopefully help us going into tournaments.”
The Cougars next competition is the Big Eight Conference meet Saturday at Madison Memorial.
NORDY INVITATIONAL
TEAM RESULTS
Kenosha Combined, 143.225; Menomonee Falls/Germantown, 141.425; Wilmot/Union Grove/Williams Bay, 140.2; Waukesha Combined, 137.625; Milton/Edgerton, 137.175; Brookfield East/Central, 136.175; Burlington/Badger, 135.275; Janesville Craig, 130.60; Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine, 129.95; Watertown, 129.725; Hamilton, 123.25; West Allis Hale/Central/DSHA, 116.825.