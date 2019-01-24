Janesville Craig’s gymnastics team finally got a close dual meet to go its way.

After being on the wrong end of a couple narrow defeats, Craig edged Middleton 131.725 to 129.75 on Thursday night.

Olivia Rebout won on bars (8.9) and beam (8.75) on the way to taking the all-around (34.5) for Craig.

“Our girls did a really nice job, especially considering we haven’t practiced since Monday,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “They are getting more consistent and more confident with their routines.

“We knew this would be a close meet, and we’re glad to come out with a win.”

Craig is 3-2 in Big Eight duals.

The Cougars compete Saturday in an invite at Madison Memorial.

CRAIG 131.725, MIDDLETON 129.75

Vault—Jordan Baggot (M) 8.8, Olivia Rebout (JC) 8.6, Phoebe Werner (C) 8.4

Bars—Rebout 8.9, Taylor Engelkes (M) 8.25, Ariyana Stalsberg (C) 8.1

Beam—Rebout 8.75, Stalsberg 8.3, Ella Mock (M) 8.2

Floor—Baggot 8.875, Stalsberg 8.75, Engelkes 8.5

All-Around—Rebout 34.5, Baggot 33.775, Stalsberg 33.4