The Janesville Craig gymnastics team finished eighth in the 11-team Homstead Invite on Saturday.
Nicolet won the team title with 136.3 points. Craig finished with 126.525.
"Our girls had a nice meet against some really good competition," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "There are a lot of club kids over in the Milwaukee area, but our girls held their own."
Olivia Rebout led the Cougars. She finished third in the uneven bars with a score of 8.625. She added a fifth in the vault with a score of 8.525. She also had a 12th-place finish in the all-around with 32.775.
"We looked stronger and more confident," Welch said.
Welch is looking for two weeks of steady practice before the team's nex meet Jan. 3.
Homestead Invite
TEAM SCORES
Nicolet 136.3; Homestead 135.2; Menomonee Falls/Germantown/Sussex 134.7; Manitowoc Lincoln 133.65; Grafton/Cedarberg 131.025; Whitefish Bay 130.15; Sun Prairie 126.85; Janesville Craig 126.525; Waupun 124.45; Oconomowoc 122.5; Shorewood 104.925.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Winners, and Craig medalists)
Vault--Kynnedi Malone (Nicolet), 8.925; 5. Olivia Rebout (Craig), 8.525.
Bars--Taylor Raskin (Homestead), 8.85; 3. Rebout (Craig), 8.625.
Beam--Isabella Doege (Waupun), 9.25.
Floor exercise--Brynn Tackett (Manitowoc Lincoln), 9.25.
All-around--1. Annie Gebhardt (Homestead), 35.6; 12. Rebout(Craig), 32.775
