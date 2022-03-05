WISCONSIN RAPIDS
Olivia Rebout capped off a stellar prep career with two top-15 finishes at the WIAA Division 1 state gymnastics meet Saturday in Wisconsin Rapids.
The Janesville Craig senior finished eighth on uneven bars and 13th on vault.
The Franklin/Muskego co-operative team won the state title with 147.682, with the Big Eight co-op team of Verona/Edgewood finishing second with 144.399.
Verona/Edgewood sophomore Annika Rufenacht was the all-around winner with a score of 38.116.
Rebout missed the podium on uneven bars by two places. She finished with a score of 9.25. Maggie Pokorny of Homestead won with a 9.617.
On vault, Rebout was 13th with a score of 9.283. Rufenacht won the event with a 9.633.
Rebout was expected to compete in the all-around but did not participate in floor exercise or balance beam.
In the Division 2 state meet on Friday, Gabby Dixon won the uneven bars to lead Elkhorn Area to fifth-place finish. Whitefish Bay was the team champion with a score of 143.15, with the Elks finished with 136.6.
Dixon, a junior, won uneven bars with a score of 9.267. She was 16th on balance beam.
Elkhorn's Elizabeth Lockhart picked up a medal by tying for sixth on vault. A senior, Lockhart was also 10th in the all-around and 13th on uneven bars.
Division 1
TEAM SCORES
Frankilin/Muskego 147.682; Verona/Edgewood 144.399; Hartland Arrowhead 142.5; Homestead 140.768; Holmen 140.366; Hartford Union 139.416; Sun Prairie 139.06; Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 137.066; Eau Claire Memorial/North 136.648; Manitowoc Lincoln 131.533
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Vault--1. Annika Rufenacht (Verona) 9.633; 2. Kathryn McNally (Holmen) 9.567; 3. Meghan Todd (Menomonee falls) 9.55; 13. Olivia Rebout (Janesville Craig) 9.283.
Uneven bars--1. Maggie Pokorny (Homestead) 9.617; 2. Rufenacht (Verona) 9.6; 3. Clara Kenney (Hartford) 9.5; 8. Rebout (Craig) 9.25.
Balance beam--1. Kenney (Hartford) 9.55; 2. Alexa Harris (Madison West) 9.5; 3. Rufenacht (Verona) 9.483.
Floor exercise--1. Samaria Ownby (East/LaFollette) 9.433; 2. Rufenacht (Verona) 9.4; 3. Emilie Rochon (Frankoin) 9.367.
All-around--1. Rufenacht (Verona) 38.116; 2. Pokorny (Homestead) 37.9; 3. Harris (West) 37.483.
Division 2
TEAM SCORES
Whitefish Bay 143.15, Mount Horeb 142.951, Nicolet 138.65, Sparta 138.266, Elkhorn Area 136.6, West Salem 135.752, Medford/Colby 134.384, Reedsburg Area 133.582, Dodgeville 131.786, Antigo 127.8
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Vault--Elle Hemker (Sparta) 9.383; 2. Sydney Stoenner (Mount Horeb) 9.217; 3. Madilyn Fisher (Prairie du Chien) 9.167; 6. Elizabeth Lockhart (Elkhorn) 9.083; 23. Kate Krauklis (Elkhorn) 78.283.
Uneven bars--1. Gabby Dixon (Elkhorn) 9.267; 2. Cassi Hansen (Nicolet) 9.05; 3. Emily Craker (Reedsburg) 9.05; 13. Lockhart (Elkhorn) 8.6.
Balance beam--1. Craker (Reedsburg) 9.513; Lexie Weier (Mount Horeb) 9.5; 3. Abby Roecker (Waupun) 9.467; 16. Dixon (Elkhorn) 8.85.
Floor exercise--1. Kate Graham (Whitefish Bay) 9.367; 2. Anneli Britz (Whitefish Bay) 9.3; 3. Hemker (Sparta) 9.25; 9. Jessica Heindselman (Elkhorn) 9.033.
All-around--1. Hansen (Nicolet) 36.566; 2. Stoemer (Mount Horeb) 36.418; Anneh Britz (Whitefish Bay) 36.4; 10. Lockhart (Elkhorn) 35.85.