JANESVILLE
Olivia Rebout and Charli DeGarmo continue to impress for Janesville Craig's gymnastics team.
Rebout won two events and the all-around, while DeGarmo also won two events to lead the Cougars to a 131.45-115.15 victory over crosstown rival Janesville Parker in the Big Eight Conference dual meet finale for both teams.
Rebout, a sophomore, won vault with a score of 9.175 and uneven bars with a 9.25. Her winning all-around score was 35.275.
DeGarmo, a freshman, won floor exercise with an 8.925 and tied teammate Gracie Hill for first on balance beam with a 8.7.
Rebout said that the team continuing to improve was far more important than beating their rival.
"We've gotten a lot better as a team as the weeks have gone by," Rebout said. "We just want to keep improving and getting our routines down.
"And personally for me, I started on vault and had a good one, so that gave me confidence for the rest of the meet."
Craig finished first and second in every event, plus the all-around, and was first, second and third in all but two events.
Craig longtime coach Jean Welch said her team did some good things.
"I thought our girls had a real nice meet," Welch said. "We threw in a couple of extra things tonight that were good. And we didn't fall off beam, which is always a good thing.
"We'll be adding a few more things as we get into the tournament, especially on a couple of our dismounts."
Parker was led by Jenna Runaas. The freshman was third on vault and uneven bars.
The Vikings' score of 115.15 was a season high.
"We did not hit our top scores on any events, but we were consistent," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said.
"We've got a week to prepare for conference, and we've just got to work on cleaning these routines up."
CRAIG 131.45, PARKER 115.15
Vault--1. Olivia Rebout (C) 9.175; 2. Charli DeGarmo (C) 8.275; 3. Jenna Runaas (P) 8.05
Uneven bars--1. Rebout (C) 9.25; 2. DeGarmo (C) 7.95; 3. Runaas (P) 7.45
Balance beam--1. Gracie Hill (C) and DeGarmo (C) 8.7; 3. Runaas (P) 8.45
Floor exercise--1. DeGarmo (C) 8.925; 2. Rebout (C) 8.5; 3. Hill (C) 8.1
All-around--1. Rebout (C) 35.275; 2. DeGarmo (C) 33.85; 3. Hill (C) 32.025