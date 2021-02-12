Janesville Parker's depth carried it to a nonconference gymnastics dual meet win Friday night over crosstown rival Janesville Craig.
The host Vikings finished with a season-high score of 119.325 to defeat the Cougars, who had 108.125.
Craig junior Olivia Rebout won three events and the all-around to highlight the individual performances.
Parker's Jenna Runaas was second on balance beam and all-around.
"We cleaned up our beam routine, stayed on the beam," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. ""These last three days we've worked on technical changes and fixing mistakes from the previous two meets.
"Overall, I'm very proud of the hard work the lady Vikings put into the win against our crosstown rival."
Rebout won vault, balance beam and uneven bars to go along with the all-around win.
Craig's Charli DeGarmo won floor exercise.
"Our girls had a pretty good performance even though the score did not reflect that," Craig coach Jean Welch. "Olivia hit a huge vault, and Charli had very polished routines on both beam and floor.
"We have a few improvements to make before sectionals next Thursday."
Parker competes against Milton on Monday.
PARKER 119.325, CRAIG 108.125
Vault--1. Olivia Rebout (C) 8.95; 2. Rylee Bierman (P) 8.35; 3. Jenna Runaas (P) 8.225
Uneven bars--1. Rebout (C) 9.15; 2. Karlie Zimmerman (P) 6.775; 3. Runaas (P) 6.70
Floor exercise--1. Charli DeGarmo (C) 8.7; 2. Rebout (C) 8.475; 3. Bierman (P) 8.35
Balance beam--1. Rebout (C) 8.325; 2. Runaas (P) 8.25; 3. DeGarmo (C) 8.175
All-around--1. Rebout (C) 34.90; 2. Runaas (P) 31.475; 3. Zimmerman (P) 29.70