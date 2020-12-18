Sophomore Jenna Runaas and the Janesville Parker gymnastics team picked up their first victory of the season Friday night.
Runaas posted three personal-best scores, winning the all-around and on balance beam as Parker beat Whitewater 120.95-116.7.
Runaas won beam with an 8.4 and all-around at 32.25. She was second bars, third on vault and fourth on floor.
"We continue to increase our team score," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "In the past, we threw higher skills that were killing us in execution scores. This year, we've been taking those skills out, keeping clean skills in routines and making huge improvements in individual scores."
Senior Rylee Bierman won on floor with an 8.5 score, while sophomore Rylee Jordan was second on beam.
Whitewater's Jenna Caldwell won on vault and bars and finished second in the all-around.
Parker competes at Sauk Prairie on Tuesday.
PARKER 120.95, WHITEWATER 116.7
Vault--Jenna Caldwell (W) 8.35, Halee Peters (W) 8.3, Anna Ejnik (W) 8.15, Jenna Runaas (P) 8.15.
Bars--Caldwell 7.6, Runaas 7.55, Peters 7.35.
Beam--Runaas 8.4, Rylee Jordan (P) 7.75, Caldwell 7.35.
Floor--Rylee Bierman (P) 8.5, Peters 8.3, Runaas 8.15, Karlie Zimmerman (P) 8.15.
All-around--Runaas 32.25, Caldwell 31.05, Peters 31.0.