Ireland Olstad made it a clean sweep Monday night.
The Milton/Edgerton senior gymnast won all four events and the all-around to lead the Red Hawks to a victory at Janesville Parker.
Milton scored 130.975 points, while Parker had 121.65.
Olstad won on floor (9.2), balance beam (9.15), uneven bars (8.65) and vault (8.35) on her way to an all-around score of 35.35.
Milton/Edgerton sophomore Hannah Dunk was second on beam (8.825) and floor (8.8) on her way to taking second in the all-around (33.05).
Parker sophomore Jenna Runaas was third in beam (8.65), floor (8.6), bars (8.25) and all-around (32.65).
Both teams will compete at the Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine Sectional on Thursday.
MILTON/EDGERTON 130.975, PARKER 121.65Beam—Ireland Olstad (M) 9.15, Hannah Dunk (M) 8.825, Jenna Runaas (P) 8.65.
Floor—Olstad 9.2, Dunk 8.8, Runaas 8.6.
Bars—Olstad 8.65, Caitlin Zingsheim (M) 7.65, Runaas 7.3.
Vault—Olstad 8.35, Tyra Ripley (M) 8.3, Zingsheim 8.25.
All-around—Olstad 35.35, Dunk 33.05, Runaas 32.65.