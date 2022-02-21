01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

Ireland Olstad of the Milton/Edgerton co-operative team won the uneven bars and finished fourth in the all-around to lead area gymnasts at the Nordy Invitational in Mukwonago on Saturday.

The Burlington/Badger co-op won the team title, with the Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine co-op second. Milton/Edgerton was fourth and Janesville Craig eighth.

Olstad, an Edgerton senior, won uneven bars with a score of 9.575.

Craig coach Jean Welch said the meet was a good warm-up for the Big Eight Conference meet and the upcoming postseason.

NORDY INVITATIONAL

At Mukwonago

TEAM SCORES

Burlington/Badger 138.325, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 138.225, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 135.325, Milton/Edgerton 134.85, Waukesha 134.45, Kenosha 132.975, Watertown 129.95, Janesville Craig 128.6, Wilmot/Union Grove 128.55, Brookfield East/Central 127.175, Hamilton 120.575, West Allis Hale 106.675, Bradford/Westosha 101.725

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Vault—1. Meghan Todd (MF) 9.25; 2. Jenna Konitzer (Muk) 9.1.

Uneven bars—1. Ireland Olstad (M/E) 9.575; 2. Wylde Chupich (Bur) 9.35.

Balance beam—1. Konitzer (Muk) 9.625; 2. Rylee Grove (Ken) 9.55.

Floor exercise—1. Todd (MF) 9.575; 2. Sam Burge (Muk) 9.45; 3. Olstad (M/E) 9.375.

All-around—1. Konitzer (Muk) 37.175; 2. Chupich (Bur) 36.9; 4. Olstad (M/E) 36.15.

