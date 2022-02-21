Olstad leads area gymnasts at the Nordy Invitational Gazette staff Feb 21, 2022 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ireland Olstad of the Milton/Edgerton co-operative team won the uneven bars and finished fourth in the all-around to lead area gymnasts at the Nordy Invitational in Mukwonago on Saturday.The Burlington/Badger co-op won the team title, with the Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine co-op second. Milton/Edgerton was fourth and Janesville Craig eighth.Olstad, an Edgerton senior, won uneven bars with a score of 9.575.Craig coach Jean Welch said the meet was a good warm-up for the Big Eight Conference meet and the upcoming postseason.NORDY INVITATIONALAt MukwonagoTEAM SCORESBurlington/Badger 138.325, Mukwonago/Kettle Moraine 138.225, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 135.325, Milton/Edgerton 134.85, Waukesha 134.45, Kenosha 132.975, Watertown 129.95, Janesville Craig 128.6, Wilmot/Union Grove 128.55, Brookfield East/Central 127.175, Hamilton 120.575, West Allis Hale 106.675, Bradford/Westosha 101.725INDIVIDUAL RESULTSVault—1. Meghan Todd (MF) 9.25; 2. Jenna Konitzer (Muk) 9.1.Uneven bars—1. Ireland Olstad (M/E) 9.575; 2. Wylde Chupich (Bur) 9.35.Balance beam—1. Konitzer (Muk) 9.625; 2. Rylee Grove (Ken) 9.55.Floor exercise—1. Todd (MF) 9.575; 2. Sam Burge (Muk) 9.45; 3. Olstad (M/E) 9.375.All-around—1. Konitzer (Muk) 37.175; 2. Chupich (Bur) 36.9; 4. Olstad (M/E) 36.15. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Craig Gymnastics Jean Welch Recommended for you Trending Now Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Authorities searching for Beloit woman who has been missing since December Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Craig High School teacher Andrea Nickel has experienced both Ukraine, Russia Death notices for Feb. 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form