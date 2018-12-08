Drea O'Connell won three of four events and the all-around to lead Mount Horeb's gymnastics team to the Craig Invitational title Saturday.

Mount Horeb finished with a score of 134.75, with Madison Memorial second and host Craig third.

O'Connell won vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. Milton's Ireland Olstad won balance beam with an 8.95.

Craig's Ariyana Stalsberg was second on floor exercise and third in the all-around.

"This was a pretty good first meet for us," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "I was pleased with our performance overall. We made a few early season mistakes, but that's to be expected. We were happy to have three girls medal."

Parker hosts Craig on Tuesday in the Big Eight Conference dual meet opener for both teams.

Craig Invitational

TEAM SCORES

Mount Horeb 134.75, Madison Memorial 128.225, Janesville Craig 127.925, Madison West 125.925, Milton 124.525, Whitewater 116.525, Madison East/La Follette 111, Janesville Parker 103.8

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Vault--1. Drea O'Connell (MH -9.3; 2. Thea Bender (ME/L) 9.075; 3. Lindsey Heitsman (Mil) 8.725

Uneven bars--1. O'Connell (MH) 8.925; 2. Kayla Gonsiorowski (Mil) 8.8; 3. Alex DeAngeles (MW) 8.625

Balance beam--1. Ireland Olstad (Mil) 8.95; 2. O'Connell (MH) 8.8; 3. Bender (ME/L) 8.7

Floor exercise--1. O'Connell (MH) 9.05; 2. Ariyana Stalsberg (JC) 8.9; 3. Bender (ME/L) 8.75

All-around--O'Connell (MH) 36.075; 2. Bender (ME/L) 35.075; 3. Stalsberg (JC) 33.9

Tags

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse