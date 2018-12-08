Drea O'Connell won three of four events and the all-around to lead Mount Horeb's gymnastics team to the Craig Invitational title Saturday.
Mount Horeb finished with a score of 134.75, with Madison Memorial second and host Craig third.
O'Connell won vault, uneven bars and floor exercise. Milton's Ireland Olstad won balance beam with an 8.95.
Craig's Ariyana Stalsberg was second on floor exercise and third in the all-around.
"This was a pretty good first meet for us," Craig coach Jean Welch said. "I was pleased with our performance overall. We made a few early season mistakes, but that's to be expected. We were happy to have three girls medal."
Parker hosts Craig on Tuesday in the Big Eight Conference dual meet opener for both teams.
Craig Invitational
TEAM SCORES
Mount Horeb 134.75, Madison Memorial 128.225, Janesville Craig 127.925, Madison West 125.925, Milton 124.525, Whitewater 116.525, Madison East/La Follette 111, Janesville Parker 103.8
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
Vault--1. Drea O'Connell (MH -9.3; 2. Thea Bender (ME/L) 9.075; 3. Lindsey Heitsman (Mil) 8.725
Uneven bars--1. O'Connell (MH) 8.925; 2. Kayla Gonsiorowski (Mil) 8.8; 3. Alex DeAngeles (MW) 8.625
Balance beam--1. Ireland Olstad (Mil) 8.95; 2. O'Connell (MH) 8.8; 3. Bender (ME/L) 8.7
Floor exercise--1. O'Connell (MH) 9.05; 2. Ariyana Stalsberg (JC) 8.9; 3. Bender (ME/L) 8.75
All-around--O'Connell (MH) 36.075; 2. Bender (ME/L) 35.075; 3. Stalsberg (JC) 33.9
