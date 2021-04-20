MILTON
Kellen Ryan has distinguished himself as one of the top boys high school gymnasts in the Midwest.
The Milton High senior recently won the all-around title at the Level 10 USA Gymnastics Region IV Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa.
Competing in the highest level for gymnasts under-18, Ryan medaled in all six events and capped off a spectacular tournament by winning the all-around title against 20 of the best gymnasts in the region. The tournament consisted of competitors from six Midwestern states.
Ryan won pommel horse and vault; was second on rings, parallel bars and floor exercise;and finished third on high bar.
With the strong tournament showing, Ryan earned a spot at the Men’s Development Program National Championship in May in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Ryan said he was confident going into the Level 10 tournament but did not put too much pressure on himself.
“I felt good going in, but more than anything I was just looking forward to competing and having fun,” Ryan said.
Ryan trains year-round with the Madtown Twisters out of Madison. He works hard on new routines and new dismounts but went into the Midwest tournament focused on the past and not the future.
“The goal was to go in and perfect the routines I already had worked on,” Ryan said. “It’s usually not the hardest routines that win but the ones that are the easiest that you work on over and over and score well on.”
Ryan competed in the same tournament two years ago and said he is a much more confident and skilled gymnast now. He said his biggest area of improvement is his confidence.
“I really feel like success in gymnastics is more mental than physical,” Ryan said. “And the more consistent you become on each apparatus, the more confident you are.
“I don’t let the little things bother me as much as they used to, and I can tell that in my results. I didn’t have nearly as many falls at the tournament as I did two years ago.”
Ryan hoped to continue his gymnastics at the next level by competing for the University of Minnesota. He’s dreamed of being a Golden Gopher since fourth grade, but Minnesota will drop its men’s gymnastics program after this season. That has Ryan weighing his collegiate offers, including walking on at a Big Ten school such as Ohio State or for national powerhouse Oklahoma.
“It’s really frustrating because all my life I wanted to go to Minnesota and compete for the Golden Gophers,” Ryan said. “And then it’s taken right before I was set to go there.
“They’ve talked about starting up a club program at Minnesota, but I don’t want to be a part of a club team. I want to compete at a school that has a Division I program. And the worst part is that I only have a couple of weeks to decide where to go.”
For now, Ryan will continue training for next month’s Men’s Development Program National Championships. He certainly has no plans to give up gymnastics, even if the road ahead is not leading to where he had hoped.