Ireland Olstad won three individual events, and Hannah Dunk collected the top all-around score to lead Milton High to a 133.7-114 victory over host Janesville Parker in a nonconference gymnastics meet Tuesday night.
Olstad turned in the top scores on the beam (9.15), floor exercise (8.45) and uneven bars (8.65).
Dunk had the top score in the vault (8.75), and her second-place scores on the beam and uneven bars were enough to earn her the all-around title.
Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said her young team again increased its team score.
“That’s exactly what I’m looking for,” Jegerlehner wrote in an e-mail. “Baby steps with a young team.”
Parker sophomore Abby Radtke and senior Haleigh Komprood tied for fourth in the all-around.
Komprood and teammate Kyslee Schliem and were honored on Senior Night.
MILTON 133.7, PARKER 114
Balance beam—1. Ireland Olstad (M), 9.15; 2. Hannah Dunk (M), 8.85; 3. Caroline Burki (M), 8.65.
Floor exercise—1. Ireland Olstad (M), 8.45; 2. Caroline Burki (M), 8.4; 3. Brooke Girard (M), 8.0.
Uneven bars—1. Ireland Olstad (M), 8.65; 2. Hannah Dunk (M), 8.1; 3. Brooke Girard (M), 7.85.
Vaulting—1. Hannah Dunk (M), 8.75; 2. (tie) Lizzy Gould (M-JV) and Chrissy Hughes (M), 8.4.
All-around—1. Hannah Dunk (M), 33.6; 2. Caroline Burki (M), 33.05; 3. Brooke Girard (M), 32.4.