Olivia Rebout won two events and the all-around to highlight action Tuesday night at the Janesville Craig vs. Milton gymnastics dual meet.
Milton won the dual meet with a score of 131.35. Craig had 112.35.
Rebout won the uneven bars and vault to go along with her victory in the all-around.
“Our girls are improving each meet,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “We’re still counting some falls, but they are starting to step up and add more skills.”
Milton’s Hannah Dunk won on balance beam, while teammate Ireland Olstad won floor exercise.
Craig competes at Janesville Parker on Friday.
MILTON 131.35, CRAIG 112.25Balance beam—Hannah Dunk (M) 8.3; 2. Olivia Rebout (C) 8.225; Caitlin Zingsheim (M) 8.2
Floor exercise—1. Ireland Olstad (M) 8.95; 2. Dunk (M) 8.6; 3. Rebout (C) 8.3
Uneven bars—1. Rebout (C) 9.15; 2. Olstad (M) 8.85; 3. Emma Judd (M) 8.2
Vault—1. Rebout (C) 9.125; 2. Tyra Ripley (M) 8.425; 3. Charli DeGarmo (C) 8.3
All-around—1. Rebout (C) 34.8; 2. Olstad (M) 34.175; 3. Dunk (M) 32.25