Ireland Olstad
Milton/Edgerton’s Ireland Olstad competes on floor exercise during a dual meet at Janesville Craig in 2021. 

 Michael Gouvion/Special to APG

MILTON

Ireland Olstad was the individual star during Saturday’s Badger Conference gymnastics meet.

The Edgerton High School senior won two events and the all-around championship to help her Milton/Edgerton team capture third place in the eight-team field.

Olstad won on the uneven bars with a score of 9.475 points, and added a victory on balance beam with a score of 9.325.

Olstad also took fifth in floor exercise (9.275) asnd ninth in vaulting (8.4) to build a winning total of 36.475 points in the all-around.

Mount Horeb won the team championship with a score of 143.225 points, followed by Reedsburg with 134.6 points and Milton/Edgerton with 134.525.

Milton/Edgerton’s Brooke Girard placed ninth on balance beam (8.55) and Morgan Cheatle was 17th in all-around (32.1).

Area teams will next compete in WIAA sectionals, with Milton/Edgerton taking part in the Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional at 11 a.m. Saturday.

BADGER CONFERENCE MEET

Team scores—Mount Horeb 143.225; Reedsburg 134.600; Milton/Edgerton 134.525; Waunakee 130.525; Watertown 129.600; Baraboo 128.750; Monona Grove 127.675; Sauk Prairie 126.375.

Top performers, Milton/Edgerton placewinners

Vault—1, Sydney Stoenner, MH, 9.425; 2, Maddie Kremer, Waun, 9.1; 3, Lexie Weier, MH, 9.0; 9, Ireland Olstad, ME, 8.4; 10, Caitlin Zingsheim, ME, 8.35; 13, Tyra Ripley, ME, 8.25; 14, Morgan Cheatle, ME, 8.225; 30, Bardot Sheehy, ME, 7.9.

Uneven bars—1, I. Olstad, ME, 9.475; 2, Meghan Hurtgen, Wtn, 9.2; 3, Mya Tweedy, MG, 9.1; 18, Georgie DiMattina, ME, 8.0; 20, Zingsheim, ME, 7.925; 21, Hannah Dunk, ME, 7.8; 27, Cheatle, ME, 7.6.

Balance beam—1, I. Olstad, ME, 9.325; 2, Violet Statz, MH, 9.3; 3, Tweedy, MG, 9.2; 9, Brooke Girard, ME, 8.55; 25, Cheatle, ME, 7.375; 28, Lilli Ganz, ME, 7.05; 3-. Zingsheim, ME, 7.0.

Floor exercise—1, Violet Statz, MH, 9.45; 2, Tweedy, MG, 9.425; 3, Ella Peterson, MH, 9.35; 5, I. Olstad, ME, 9.275; 11, Dunk, ME, 8.95; 14, Cheatle, ME, 8.9; 16, E. Olstad, ME, 8.675; 23, Ripley, ME, 8.375.

All-around—1, I. Olstad, ME, 36.475; 2, Tweedy, MG, 36.275; 3, Statz, MH, 36.075; 17, Cheatle, ME, 32.1.

