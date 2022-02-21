AREA GYMNASTICS Milton/Edgerton's Ireland Olstad wins two events, all-around in Badger Conference gymnastics meet Gazette staff Feb 21, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +1 Olstad Contributed/Ireland Olstad Facebook page Buy Now Milton/Edgerton’s Ireland Olstad competes on floor exercise during a dual meet at Janesville Craig in 2021. Michael Gouvion/Special to APG SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MILTONIreland Olstad was the individual star during Saturday’s Badger Conference gymnastics meet.The Edgerton High School senior won two events and the all-around championship to help her Milton/Edgerton team capture third place in the eight-team field.Olstad won on the uneven bars with a score of 9.475 points, and added a victory on balance beam with a score of 9.325.Olstad also took fifth in floor exercise (9.275) asnd ninth in vaulting (8.4) to build a winning total of 36.475 points in the all-around.Mount Horeb won the team championship with a score of 143.225 points, followed by Reedsburg with 134.6 points and Milton/Edgerton with 134.525.Milton/Edgerton’s Brooke Girard placed ninth on balance beam (8.55) and Morgan Cheatle was 17th in all-around (32.1).Area teams will next compete in WIAA sectionals, with Milton/Edgerton taking part in the Division 1 Sun Prairie sectional at 11 a.m. Saturday.BADGER CONFERENCE MEETTeam scores—Mount Horeb 143.225; Reedsburg 134.600; Milton/Edgerton 134.525; Waunakee 130.525; Watertown 129.600; Baraboo 128.750; Monona Grove 127.675; Sauk Prairie 126.375.Top performers, Milton/Edgerton placewinnersVault—1, Sydney Stoenner, MH, 9.425; 2, Maddie Kremer, Waun, 9.1; 3, Lexie Weier, MH, 9.0; 9, Ireland Olstad, ME, 8.4; 10, Caitlin Zingsheim, ME, 8.35; 13, Tyra Ripley, ME, 8.25; 14, Morgan Cheatle, ME, 8.225; 30, Bardot Sheehy, ME, 7.9.Uneven bars—1, I. Olstad, ME, 9.475; 2, Meghan Hurtgen, Wtn, 9.2; 3, Mya Tweedy, MG, 9.1; 18, Georgie DiMattina, ME, 8.0; 20, Zingsheim, ME, 7.925; 21, Hannah Dunk, ME, 7.8; 27, Cheatle, ME, 7.6.Balance beam—1, I. Olstad, ME, 9.325; 2, Violet Statz, MH, 9.3; 3, Tweedy, MG, 9.2; 9, Brooke Girard, ME, 8.55; 25, Cheatle, ME, 7.375; 28, Lilli Ganz, ME, 7.05; 3-. Zingsheim, ME, 7.0.Floor exercise—1, Violet Statz, MH, 9.45; 2, Tweedy, MG, 9.425; 3, Ella Peterson, MH, 9.35; 5, I. Olstad, ME, 9.275; 11, Dunk, ME, 8.95; 14, Cheatle, ME, 8.9; 16, E. Olstad, ME, 8.675; 23, Ripley, ME, 8.375.All-around—1, I. Olstad, ME, 36.475; 2, Tweedy, MG, 36.275; 3, Statz, MH, 36.075; 17, Cheatle, ME, 32.1. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gymnastics Milton/edgerton Badger Conference Meet Ireland Olstad All-around Recommended for you Trending Now Food trucking company wants to build transit, cold-storage site near I-90/39-Milton Avenue interchange Authorities searching for Beloit woman who has been missing since December Craig High School teacher Andrea Nickel has experienced both Ukraine, Russia Man killed in Friday crash near Janesville was Kevin Olson, an auto racing champion and hall of famer Death notices for Feb. 18, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form