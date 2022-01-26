Milton’s Ireland Olstad twists during a backflip dismount from the uneven bars during a Tuesday gymnastics triangular against Janesville Parker and Whitewater at Parker on Tuesday. Olstad swept first places in all four events and the all-around. Story, Page B4.
Ireland Olstad dominated Tuesday night in the Milton/Edgerton, Janesville Parker and Whitewater gymnastics triangular.
The Edgerton High senior won all four events and the all-around to lead the Milton/Edgerton co-operative team to a sweep. The Red Hawks finished with a score of 133.7, with Parker next at 119.5 and Whitewater at 105.8.
Olstad’s top score on the night was a 9.3 on balance beam and her all-around total was 36.0.
“It was a great team effort to score a 133.70,” Milton coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “Ireland was outstanding, and we took the top three places on all events.”
Parker was led by Karlie Zimmerman’s third-place finish in all-around.
“Karlie is a positive student-athlete with so much potential,” Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. “She had an awesome meet.”