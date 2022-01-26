JANESVILLE

Ireland Olstad dominated Tuesday night in the Milton/Edgerton, Janesville Parker and Whitewater gymnastics triangular.

The Edgerton High senior won all four events and the all-around to lead the Milton/Edgerton co-operative team to a sweep. The Red Hawks finished with a score of 133.7, with Parker next at 119.5 and Whitewater at 105.8.

Olstad’s top score on the night was a 9.3 on balance beam and her all-around total was 36.0.

“It was a great team effort to score a 133.70,” Milton coach Kristine Farnsworth said. “Ireland was outstanding, and we took the top three places on all events.”

Parker was led by Karlie Zimmerman’s third-place finish in all-around.

“Karlie is a positive student-athlete with so much potential,” Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. “She had an awesome meet.”

MILTON/EDGERTON 133.7,

PARKER 119.5, WHITEWATER 105.8

Vault—1. Ireland Olstad (M/E) 8.65; 2. Tyra Ripley (M/E) 8.65; 3. Morgan Cheatle (M/E) 8.5.

Uneven bars—1. Olstad (M/E) 8.95; 2. Hannah Dunk (M/E) 8.075; 3. Caitlain Zingsheim (M/E) 7.65.

Floor exercise—1. Olstad (M/E) 9.1; 2. Dunk (M/E) 8.825; 3. Cheatle (M/E) 8.725.

Balance beam—1. Olstad (M/E) 9.3; 2. Zingsheim (M/E) 7.9; 3. Ella Olstad (M/E) 7.8.

All-around—1. I. Olstad (M/E) 36.0; 2. Halee Peters (W) 31.75; 3. Karlie Zimmerman (P) 31.1.

