Hartford Union and Mount Horeb captured team titles at the WIAA state gymnastics meet Friday.
Hartford won the Division 1 crown by scoring 144.75, beating second-place Wilmot by more than 2.5 points.
Mount Horeb scored 143.216 to edge four-time defending champion Whitefish Bay by more than half a point.
Milton/Edgerton was sixth. The Red Hawks were led by: senior Caroline Burki on floor (8.783); sophomore Ireland Olstad on uneven bars (8.817) and balance beam (9.45); and freshman Hannah Dunk on vault (9.117).
Elkhorn scored 135.601 to finish third in Division 2. The Elks were led by sophomore Elizabeth Lockhart in all four events--floor (9.067), beam (8.567), vault (9.1) and bars (8.633).
The state meet continues with the individual competition Saturday.
WIAA state team gymnastics
At Wisconsin Rapids
DIVISION 1 TEAM SCORES
Hartford Union 144.75, Wilmot co-op 142.116, Nicolet 141.7, Menomonee Falls/Germantown 140.518, Holmen 139.835, Milton/Edgerton 138.967, Burlington/Badger 137.267, Madison Memorial 136.332, Marshfield 134.752, Verona/Edgewood 134.48, Homestead 131.984
DIVISION 2 TEAM SCORES
Mount Horeb 143.216, Whitefish Bay 142.666, Elkhorn 135.601, River Falls 135.416, Medford co-op 134.901, Sparta 134.333, Gale-Ettrick-Trempeleau co-op 133.366, Waupun 128.983, Platteville co-op 126.551, Ashland/Mellen 125.734