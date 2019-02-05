01STOCK_PARKER_VIKING

Thea Bender won three events to lead Madison East/La Follette to a 118.6-108.525 victory over visiting Janesville Parker in Big Eight Conference gymnastics on Tuesday.

East/La Follette's Lucy Cameron led the way in the all-around with a score of 28.4.

Parker's Rylee Bierman, paced by a second place on vault and third on beam, took second in the all-around.

"She had an excellent meet--a personal best in three events," Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. "We welcomed back senior Kyleigh Warner to the roster, returning from our injured list. I expect our next meet to increase the team score even higher."

Parker travels to Sun Prairie for a triangular on Thursday.

EAST/LA FOLLETTE 118.6, PARKER 108.525

All-around--Lucy Cameron (EL) 28.4, Rylee Bierman (JP) 27.9, Haleigh Komprood (JP) 28.875.

Vault--Thea Bender (EL) 8.9, Bierman 8.25, Cameron 8.05.

Bars--Bender 8.15, Sophie Montgomery (EL) 7.475, Cameron 6.9.

Beam--Bender 8.6, Sofia Mardak-Kennebeck (EL) 7.75, Bierman and Komprood, 7.0 each

Floor--Mardak-Kennebeck 7.775, Komprood 7.6, Terilyn Fuhrer (EL) 7.45.

