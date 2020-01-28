Elkhorn dominated a nonconference gymnastics meet Tuesday evening during Senior Night at Janesville Parker.
The Elks’ Marlie Lockhart and Elizabeth Lockhart finished 1-2, respectively, in the all-around, and Elkhorn won the meet 139.5-113.7.
Marlie Lockhart won the balance beam and uneven bars. Elizabeth Lockhart won the floor exercise and vault.
Elkhorn’s Lyndsay Ryan finished third in the all-around.
Parker’s Rylee Bierman could not compete in three events, which hampered the Vikings.
Abby Radtke earned the Vikings’ top finish with a fifth in the vault.
Parker will complete its busy week with a Big Eight dual meet at Middleton on Thursday and then participating in the Spartan Invitational at Madison Memorial on Saturday.
ELKHORN 139.5, PARKER 113.7
Balance beam—1. Marlie Lockhart (Elk), 9.35; 2. Lyndsay Ryan (Elk), 9.15; Rebecca Wheeler (Elk), 8.4.
Floor exercise—1. Elizabeth Lockhart (Elk), 9.350; 2. Marlie Lockhart (Elk), 9.3; 3. Brianna Taylor (Elk), 9.25.
Uneven bars—1. Marlie Lockhart (Elk), 8.9; 2. Elizabeth Lockhart (Elk), 8.65; 3. Lyndsay Ryan (Elk), 8.4.
Vaulting—1. Elizabeth Lockhart (Elk), 9.0; 2. Marlie Lockhart (Elk), 8.5.; 3. Lydsay Ryan (Elk), 8.3.
All-Around—1. Marlie Lockhart (Elk), 36.050; 2. Elizabeth Lockhart (Elk), 35.050; 3. Lyndsay Ryan (Elk), 34.95.