Janesville Craig's Charli DeGarmo performs a turn above the lower uneven bar during a Big Eight Conference dual meet against crosstown rival Janesville Parker at Craig High School on Thursday. The Cougars won the meet 138.125-117.175 thanks to strong performances on all four apparatuses.
Janesville Craig's Charli DeGarmo performs a turn above the lower uneven bar during a Big Eight Conference dual meet against crosstown rival Janesville Parker at Craig High School on Thursday. The Cougars won the meet 138.125-117.175 thanks to strong performances on all four apparatuses.
Janesville Craig’s gymnastics team set a program record on balance beam in its Big Eight dual meet win over crosstown rival Janesville Parker at Craig High on Thursday night.
Rya Arreazola posted the Cougars’ best score in their beam rotation with a 9.45, and two of her teammates, Charli DeGarmo and Alexis Hanson, also topped 9.0 with a 9.35 and 9.15, respectively.
Craig’s top four scores in the rotation added up to 36.4 to break the program’s previous best. The meet’s final score was 138.125-117.175.
“Our girls had a really nice meet,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “They’ve been working hard to add skills and clean up routines, and it paid off for sure.”
Arreazola also took first in the vault (8.950) and floor exercise (8.950) and tied for first in the all-around competition with Hanson at 35.600. Hanson had the top score on the night in the uneven bars.
Jenna Runaas posted Parker’s best score of the night, an 8.70 on the balance beam, while Karlie Zimmermann scored 8.4000 on her floor routine.
“We are competing without two of our higher scoring varsity gymnasts,” Vikings coach Heidi Jegerlehner said. “It gave our younger student-athletes a chance to compete alongside our seniors.”
Craig’s next meet is another Big Eight dual against Madison West at home at 6 p.m. next Thursday night, while Parker will travel to Verona for a dual against the Wildcats at the same time.