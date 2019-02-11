Ariyana Stalsberg held off two teammates to win the all-around title, leading the Janesville Craig High gymnastics team to a sweep at a Big Eight Conference triple-dual Monday at Madison Memorial.

Stalsberg tied teammate Gracie Hill for first on the balance beam and tied Memorial’s Jaya Carlson for first on the floor exercise. Stalsberg posted top-three finishes in all four events to score 34.6 points in the all-around.

Cougars Phoebe Werner (32.75) and Olivia Rebout (32.5) were second and third in the all-around, respectively. Rebout won the uneven bars by scoring 8.65 points.

Craig scored 132.075 points to earn dual wins over Madison Memorial (130.375) and Madison East/La Follette (97.225). The Cougars finished 5-2 in conference duals.

Craig will host the Big Eight Conference meet Saturday.

CRAIG 132.075, MADISON MEMORIAL 130.375, EAST/LA FOLLETTE 97.225

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Beam—T1. Ariyana Stalsberg, Craig, 8.65; T1. Gracie Hill, Craig, 8.65; 3. Phoebe Werner, Craig, 8.2.

Floor exercise—T1. Jaya Carlson, Memorial, 8.9; 1. Stalsberg, Craig, 8.9; 3. Sarah Hershberger, Memorial, 8.5.

Uneven bars—1. Olivia Rebout, Craig, 8.65; 2. Stalsberg, Craig, 8.375; 3. Kate Yehle, Memorial, 8.0.

Vault—1. Carlson, Memorial, 8.9; 2. Tea Hellen, Memorial, 8.7; 3. Stalsberg, Craig, 8.675.

All-around—1. Stalsberg, Craig, 34.6; 2. Werner, Craig, 32.75; 3. Rebout, Craig, 32.5.

Parker swept at Sun Prairie—The Vikings scored 107.7 points to finish behind Sun Prairie (134.3) and Madison West (126.025).

SUN PRAIRIE 134.3, MADISON WEST 126.025, JANESVILLE PARKER 107.7

EVENT WINNERS

Beam—1. Amelia McDermott, Sun Prairie, 9.225; 10. Haleigh Komprood, Parker, 7.35.

Floor exercise—1. Abby Nowicki, Sun Prairie, 9.05; 6. Komprood, Parker, 8.0.

Uneven bars—1. Amelia McDermott, Sun Prairie, 8.475; 10. Komprood, Parker, 6.55.

Vault—1. McDermott, Sun Prairie, 8.45; 10. Kyleigh Warner, Parker, 7.6.

All-around—1. McDermott, Sun Prairie, 35.15.