Janesville Parker’s Karlie Zimmermann looks for her landing as she opens up from a back flip dismount off the uneven bars during their gymnastics competition at home against Janesville Craig on Thursday, Jan. 6.
The Janesville Craig gymnastics team spread the wealth on Thursday and emerged as city champions.
With freshman Rya Arreazola winning both the all-around and the balance beam, the Cougars swept all four events with four different gymnasts and took a 129.400-122.400 victory over host Parker in a Big Eight Conference dual.
Parker came out of the meet with nothing to sulk over, as the Vikings recorded what coach Heidi Jegerlehner said was its highest team total in the past eight years.
Arreazola won the balance beam with a score of 8.4 and the all-around with a four-event total of 33.0.
Craig senior Olivia Rebout won on uneven bars (9.1), junior Charli DeGarmo won vaulting (8.7) and freshman Hailey Fugate won floor exercise (8.9).
Parker’s Jegerlehner, back from two-plus weeks away from the team due to spinal cord surgery, said she was thrilled with the performance of new additions Jenna Runaas and Karlie Zimmerman, both juniors.
Runaas had a no-fall routine on the balance beam for an 8.35 score, added an 8.35 in vaulting and totaled 32.1 points in all-around. Zimmerman was third in floor exercise and fourth in all-around.