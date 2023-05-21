01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

Four gymnasts from Janesville’s two high schools represented Wisconsin in the National High School Association’s Senior Invitational in Fort Myers, Florida, last Thursday through Saturday.

Janesville Craig’s Charli DeGarmo contributed two scores to Team Wisconsin’s third-place finish in the team competition, an 8.825 in uneven bars and an 8.525 on the balance beam.

