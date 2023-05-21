Gymnasts, coaches from Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker compete in national meet GAZETTE STAFF May 21, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Four gymnasts from Janesville’s two high schools represented Wisconsin in the National High School Association’s Senior Invitational in Fort Myers, Florida, last Thursday through Saturday.Janesville Craig’s Charli DeGarmo contributed two scores to Team Wisconsin’s third-place finish in the team competition, an 8.825 in uneven bars and an 8.525 on the balance beam.Leeza Patterson, a Williams Bay High student who competed on Lake Geneva Badger’s co-op team, also contributed to the team’s score with an 8.225 on bars and an 8.900 in the floor exercise.Other local athletes who competed were Rylee Jordan, Jenna Runaas and Karli Kimmerman of Janesville Parker and Gabby Dixon of Elkhorn.The coaches of Craig and Parker’s gymnastics teams, Jean Welch and Heidi Jegerlehner, were also part of the Team Wisconsin coaching staff. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Public record for May 18, 2023 Rock County 4-H Fair Court of Honor candidates named Public record for May 17, 2023 The week that was: Substance use help for men and women, summer fun ahead, and Kandu moving to Milton HealthNet opens walk-in substance use clinics to men