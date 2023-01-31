01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

Tyra Ripley and Hannah Dunk had event wins, but the Milton/Edgerton gymnastics fell to visiting Sauk Prairie on Tuesday night.

Ripley’s win came in the vault with a score of 8.300, while Dunk won the uneven bars with an 8.65. She also took third in floor exercise with a score of 8.875.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you