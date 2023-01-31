Gymnastics Gymnastics: Sauk Prairie beats Milton/Edgerton GAZETTE STAFF Jan 31, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tyra Ripley and Hannah Dunk had event wins, but the Milton/Edgerton gymnastics fell to visiting Sauk Prairie on Tuesday night.Ripley’s win came in the vault with a score of 8.300, while Dunk won the uneven bars with an 8.65. She also took third in floor exercise with a score of 8.875.Bardot Sheehy had Milton/Edgerton’s best all-around score with a 31.500.Milton/Edgerton coach Kristine Farnsworth said her gymnasts improved on their scores and are looking forward to finishing the season strong against Baraboo.The meet, which will feature a Senior Night ceremony for Dunk, Ripley and Tarryn Mallon and a pink-out theme, is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday.SAUK PRAIRIE 129.725, MILTON/EDGERTON 128.850EVENT WINNER AND TOP MILTON/EDGERTON SCOREVault—Tyra Ripley (M/E) 8.300.Uneven Bars—Hannah Dunk (M/E) 8.65.Balance beam—McKenna Breunig (SP) 8.65. 2. Caitlin Zingsheim (M/E) 8.50.Floor exercise—Claire Hartman (SP) 9.050. 3. Dunk (M/E) 8.875.All-around—Breunig (SP) 33.175. 4. Bardot Sheehy (M/E) 31.500. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form