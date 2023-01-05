01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

Janesville Craig secured its highest point total of the season in a 135.9-121.9 gymnastics victory over Middleton on Thursday. The Cougars remain undefeated in Big Eight meets at 2-0.

Craig took first place finishes in every event. Rya Arreazola impressed on the beam (9.35) and on the floor (9.2), finishing first in both events.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you