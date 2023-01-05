Janesville Craig secured its highest point total of the season in a 135.9-121.9 gymnastics victory over Middleton on Thursday. The Cougars remain undefeated in Big Eight meets at 2-0.
Craig took first place finishes in every event. Rya Arreazola impressed on the beam (9.35) and on the floor (9.2), finishing first in both events.
Hailey Fugate secured a first-place finish in the vault with a score of 8.55. Alexis Hanson scored 8.575 points in the bars event and finished first.
Arreazola was the top all-around gymnast with a total score of 35.05. Craig’s Charli Hanson (33.925) and Fugate (33.675) finished second and third, respectively.
“We had a pretty good meet tonight, shaking off some rust from the break,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “There were some good performances. Rya had a personal best on beam and floor on the way to winning the all-around. The girls are starting to get more consistent and starting to add new skills.”
Craig will travel to Sun Prairie West on Jan. 12 for its next meet.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 135.9, MIDDLETON 121.9
Vault—H. Fugate (JC) 8.55, C. Degarmo (JC) 8.35, R. Arreazola and A. Hundt (JC) 8.25.
Janesville Parker 120.65, United Gymnastics (Madison La Follette/Madison East) 117.575—Parker came out of Christmas break with a season-best performance against United Gymnastics on Thursday.
Karlie Zimmermann stole the show for the Vikings as her performance lifted the team over United. She placed third in vaulting with a score of 8.1. Her best performance in the floor exercise where she finished first with a score of 8.725.
“Her floor was a 10.0 full value routine,” said Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner. “She did a fantastic job with her requirements and execution. She had earned full potential in the bonus category and had a great full twist in her first tumbling pass.”
Jenna Runaas also performed well for the Vikings, taking home three second-place finishes in the vault (8.2), the bars (7.6) and the beam (8).
“She is a great, well-rounded athlete in this sport,” Jegerlehner said.
Runaas was second in the all-around with 32.025. Zimmermann placed third with a score of 31.175.
Parker also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX and honored former head coach Cathy Lehmann for her 31 years of coaching gymnastics at the school.
The Vikings will travel to Madison Memorial on Jan. 12.
JANESVILLE PARKER 120.65, UNITED GYMNASTICS, MADISON LA FOLLETTE/MADISON EAST CO-OP 117.575
Vault—E. Dacko (U) 8.350, J. Runaas (JP) 8.2, K. Zimmermann (JP) 8.1.