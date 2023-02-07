Gymnastics Gymnastics: Milton/Edgerton wins Senior Night meet vs. Baraboo GAZETTE STAFF Feb 7, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Milton/Edgerton’s gymnastics team won three of the four disciplines to beat Baraboo 131.825-126.450 on Senior Night on Tuesday at Milton High School.The point total was Milton/Edgerton’s best of the season.Hannah Dunk, one of the team’s graduating seniors, won on the uneven bars (8.50) and in the floor exercise (9.350). Her floor exercise score was a personal best. Download PDF Caitlin Zingsheim had the top balance beam score, a personal best of 8.95, and had the best all-around total, as well.Milton/Edgerton will compete next at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Harry Nordentoft Mukwonago Invitational.MILTON/EDGERTON 131.825, BARABOO 126.450Vault—Jayla Rego (B) 8.300.Uneven bars—Hannah Dunk (M/E) 8.50.Balance beam—Caitlin Zingsheim (M/E) 8.95.Floor exercise—Dunk (M/E) 9.350.All-around—Zingsheim (M/E) 33.800. Sign up for our Sports Update email newsletter!Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Social_feed Recommended for you Trending Now Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form