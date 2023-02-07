01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

Milton/Edgerton’s gymnastics team won three of the four disciplines to beat Baraboo 131.825-126.450 on Senior Night on Tuesday at Milton High School.

The point total was Milton/Edgerton’s best of the season.

Download PDF Milton/Edgerton vs. Baraboo, Feb. 7, 2023
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you