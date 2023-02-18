Verona/Edgewood won the Big Eight Conference gymnastics meet Saturday with 145.325 points while Janesville Craig placed second with 137.325. Janesville Parker checked in in seventh with a team score of 128.25.
“We knew Verona would most likely win and they did, so our goal was a second-place finish with a good meet,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “We certainly accomplished that goal. I was really pleased with the way our girls competed today.”
The Cougars won two events. Rya Arreazola claimed a conference title on the beam with a score of 9.275.
“Beam was our first event, and Rya had a beautiful routine,” Welch said. “Her score of 9.275 held up all day.”
Craig’s Alexis Hanson won a conference championship on the bars with a score of 9.425.
“Bars was our last event and Alex had her best routine all season so far to score a 9.425 and win that event,” Welch said.
In the all-around, Hanson placed third with a score of 35.75 and And Arreazola was sixth with 34.5.
“Additionally we had Charli DeGarmo medal on beam (fifth) and Hailey Fugate on vault (eighth). Rya medaled on bars, and Alexis also took medals on vault and floor. The girls looked strong today, which is good to see with sectionals coming up on Thursday in Mukwonago.”
Parker was just one fall short of a sixth-place finish in the meet.
Jenna Runaas was the Vikings’ top performer, placing in the top 20 in all four rotations. She placed 12th on the beam with a score of 8.2 and 17th on the floor with 8.35 points. Runaas also finished tied for 16th place on the vault with 8.35 points and tied for 19th on bars with a score of 7.6.
She finished 12th in the all-around with a score of 32.5.
“We scored better than I anticipated with the difficult scoring at this level for conference,” Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said.
Both Janesville teams will compete in the sectional tournament in Mukwonago on Thursday.
BIG EIGHT CONFERENCE GYMNASTICS MEET
TEAM RESULTS
Verona/Edgewood 145.325, Janesville Craig 137.325, Madison Memorial 128.575, Middleton 128.25, Madison United 125.575, Madison West 119.675, Janesville Parker 119.175, Sun Prairie 117.9250.