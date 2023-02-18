01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

Verona/Edgewood won the Big Eight Conference gymnastics meet Saturday with 145.325 points while Janesville Craig placed second with 137.325. Janesville Parker checked in in seventh with a team score of 128.25.

“We knew Verona would most likely win and they did, so our goal was a second-place finish with a good meet,” Craig coach Jean Welch said. “We certainly accomplished that goal. I was really pleased with the way our girls competed today.”

