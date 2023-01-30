01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

Janesville Craig posted the third-best team score at the Spartan Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday in Madison.

Competing in the meet’s higher-scoring Green Division, the Cougars had a team score of 135.0750, behind only Franklin/Muskego and Verona/Edgewood. Craig’s Alexis Hanson took fifth in the all-around competition with a cumulative score in four rotations of 35.325. She was fifth on balance beam (9.125), tied for 14th in the floor exercise (8.900), tied for seventh on the uneven bars (8.850) and tied for 13th in vault (8.450).

