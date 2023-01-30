Janesville Craig posted the third-best team score at the Spartan Invitational gymnastics meet Saturday in Madison.
Competing in the meet’s higher-scoring Green Division, the Cougars had a team score of 135.0750, behind only Franklin/Muskego and Verona/Edgewood. Craig’s Alexis Hanson took fifth in the all-around competition with a cumulative score in four rotations of 35.325. She was fifth on balance beam (9.125), tied for 14th in the floor exercise (8.900), tied for seventh on the uneven bars (8.850) and tied for 13th in vault (8.450).
Craig’s Charli DeGarmo also finished ninth in balance beam with an 8.850 to earn a medal in that event.
“This was a good test for us against some very strong teams,” Cougars coach Jean Welch said. “Franklin and Verona will most likely contend for the state title, so to compete so well with them was awesome”
Elkhorn boasted three fourth-place finishers in Green Division competition, including Jenna Heindselman in the floor exercise (9.100), Gabby Dixon on the uneven bars (9.200) and Kaylee Frank on the vault (9.200). Frank had the sixth-best all-around score with a 35.075, and Dixon was eighth with 34.100.
The Burlington/Badger co-op had the best team score in the meet’s White Division with Lauren Milligan taking the division’s all-around crown with a 34.600.
Jenna Runaas of Janesville Parker took third in the balance beam in the White Division with a score of 8.450 and was fifth in the all-around, posting a cumulative score of 32.450. Her Vikings teammate Karlie Zimmermann took ninth in the floor exercise (8.650).
Burlington/Badger teammates Addie Welch (32.175) and Delaney Nottestad (31.975) were sixth and seventh in the all-around competition.
The two Janesville schools will face each other in a dual meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
SPARTAN INVITE
TEAM RESULTS
GREEN DIVISION
Franklin/Muskego 145.1500, Verona/Edgewood 143.3500, Janesville Craig 135.0750, Whitnall/Oak Creek 134.7000, Elkhorn 133.8250, Eau Claire 131.8250, Sauk Prairie 131.1250, Madison Memorial 131.0000, Stevens Point 129.5750, Sun Prairie 0.0000
WHITE DIVISION
Burlington/Badger 129.8500, Watertown 126.4250, Madison United 125.7500, Waunakee/DeForest 125.2500, Waupun 124.9500, Middleton 124.8500, Wilmot/Union Grove 124.1750, Waterford 115.8250, Janesville Parker 114.8500, Madison West 114.7250.