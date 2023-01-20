Janesville Craig’s Alexis Hanson won the all-around and the Cougars pulled out a 131.3-127.75 gymnastics victory Thursday at Madison Memorial.
Hanson shined for the Cougars, winning the vault (8.3) and the uneven bars (8.35). She placed second on the floor with 8.525 points and won the overall with 33.675 points.
Craig’s Charli DeGarmo finished first on the beam with 8.65 points.
“Overall our girls did a nice job,” said Craig coach Jean Welch. “We had some outstanding performances that weren’t quite reflected in the scores. We had a very good floor rotation especially.
“The kids are working hard to add more difficult skills and hopefully that will pay off as we approach tournaments. I was proud of the effort tonight and they did a great job. We were happy to get the win and we are 3-1 in duals.”
The Cougars will face off against Verona at home on Jan. 26.
Janesville Parker 120.35, Madison West 115.175—Jenna Runaas and Karlie Zimmerman stood out for the Vikings in their victory at Madison West on Thursday.
Runaas won the all-around with a score of 32 even. She won for Parker on the beam (8.3), on the bars (7.55) and in the vault (8.2).
Zimmerman won the floor exercise with 8.425 points.
“We work on improving our scores each week and saw another 10 personal-best scores, primarily on the balance beam,” said Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner. “I look forward to the next four practices of cleaning up execution (4.2 out of their 10.0 routines) and seeing some increases in our scores.”
The Vikings will travel to Middleton on Jan. 26 for their next meet.
JANESVILLE PARKER 120.35, MADISON WEST 115.175
TOP FINISHERS
Beam—Jenna Runaas (JP) 8.3.
Floor—Karlie Zimmermann (JP) 8.425.
Bars—Runaas (JP) 7.55.
Vault—Runaas (JP) 8.2.
All-around—Runaas (JP) 32.050.
REEDSBURG 132.10, MILTON/EDGERTON 129.10
TOP FINISHERS AND TOP MILTON/EDGERTON FINISHERS
Beam—1. Sarah Schiller (R) 8.95; 2. Caitlin Zingsheim (M/E) 8.725.