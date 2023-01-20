01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

Janesville Craig’s Alexis Hanson won the all-around and the Cougars pulled out a 131.3-127.75 gymnastics victory Thursday at Madison Memorial.

Hanson shined for the Cougars, winning the vault (8.3) and the uneven bars (8.35). She placed second on the floor with 8.525 points and won the overall with 33.675 points.

