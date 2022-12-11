01STOCK_GYMNASTICS

Janesville Craig’s Alexis Hanson started the 2022-23 season off the right way at her home invitational Saturday.

She was the all-around winner with a cumulative score in the four disciplines with a score of 34.05, including a first-place finish on the uneven bars with an 8.95. Craig also tied for the team championship with Mount Horeb. Both teams finished with 131.375 points. Rya Arreazola won the balance beam for the Cougars with a score of 8.65.

