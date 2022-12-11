Janesville Craig’s Alexis Hanson started the 2022-23 season off the right way at her home invitational Saturday.
She was the all-around winner with a cumulative score in the four disciplines with a score of 34.05, including a first-place finish on the uneven bars with an 8.95. Craig also tied for the team championship with Mount Horeb. Both teams finished with 131.375 points. Rya Arreazola won the balance beam for the Cougars with a score of 8.65.
Parker came in fifth as a team, scoring 120.425 points. Karlie Zimmermann led the Vikings with a fourth-place finish in the floor exercise with a routine score of 8.8.
Milton/Edgerton (110.75) and Whitewater (100.575) came in seventh and eight place respectively. Hannah Dunk of Milton High School had a pair of third-place finishes for the Milton/Edgerton co-op (8.325 on bars and 8.875 on floor). The Whippets’ best finish was a sixth-place score from Halee Peters (8.375 on vault).
In addition to her win on the bars, Craig’s Hanson recorded an 8.4 on the vault, 7.95 on the balance beam and 8.75 in the floor exercise.
Parker’s team score tops last year’s average
The Vikings also had an impressive performance at the Craig invite Saturday.
“Senior Karlie Zimmermann did outstanding today on the floor exercise,” Parker coach Heidi Jegerlehner said in an email. “She advanced to a higher caliber of skills earning her fourth place on floor.”
Parker’s Jenna Runaas received a 7.65 on the bars and 7.925 on the beam.
“Senior Jenna Runaas has solid routines,” Jegerlehner said. “She remains consistent with her routines from last season however she has a lot of new skills she will be implementing soon.”
CRAIG INVITE TEAM RESULTS
Janesville Craig 131.375, Mount Horeb 131.375, United 125.25, Madison Memorial 124.725, Janesville Parker 120.425, Madison West 112.625, Milton/Edgerton 110.75, Whitewater 100.575